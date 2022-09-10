Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) delivers shareholders respectable 64% return over 1 year, surging 31% in the last week alone

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD) share price is up 64% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.7% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 61% in three years.

Since the stock has added UK£10m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for Reabold Resources

With just UK£1,160,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Reabold Resources to have proven its business plan. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). For example, they may be hoping that Reabold Resources finds fossil fuels with an exploration program, before it runs out of money.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Of course, if you time it right, high risk investments like this can really pay off, as Reabold Resources investors might know.

Reabold Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of UK£4.0m when it last reported (December 2021). That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. With the share price up 116% in the last year , the market is seems hopeful about the potential, despite the cash burn. The image below shows how Reabold Resources' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Reabold Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Reabold Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

