"If we reach Engels, we will also reach the Kremlin" Ukrainian Chief Intelligence Directorate

Vadym Skibitsky, representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, does not rule out strikes from Ukraine on the Russian territory used by Vladimir Putin's army to attack Ukrainian cities.

Source: Vadym Skibitsky on the air of the national 24/7 joint newscast

Details: Skibitsky, commenting on the explosions in Crimea, noted that military intelligence also works in the occupied territories.

And since there is a "powerful regrouping of Russian troops", Russia's mobilisation reserves are moving in all directions of the front, both from Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation and from occupied Crimea, strikes can also be carried out on Russian barracks and training grounds. Because "sooner or later, from these barracks, they will go to the front line and attack our villages, our cities," Skibitsky said.

The representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine did not rule out strikes on Russian territory.

Quote: "It all depends on how critical the goals are – regardless of whether it is an occupied territory or a territory of the Russian Federation. Why? Well, let's look at the statistics.

Where do the same cruise missiles come from? If it’s air-based – that’s the territory of the Russian Federation. If we are talking about Iskanders, these are either temporarily occupied territories or [Russian territories – ed.] closer to our border. And one last thing: the S-400s and S-300s are also [being fired from] the Russian Federation, and they are firing on Kyiv."

Details: To the remark that the Russians do not put air defence systems near the Engels airport, but put air defence systems near the Kremlin, Skibitsky replied: "But that’s after the [incident at the airport in the city of] Engels. And this means that if we reach Engels, we will also reach the Kremlin."

