‘I Reached Out to Him for Help’: Torrei Hart Opens Up About Watching Kevin Hart Move on with Another Family Following Their Divorce

Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife Torrei Hart candidly discussed the breakthrough she achieved after experiencing a very public divorce with the actor during an interview with “The Real.”

The exes were married in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2011, following infidelity on Kevin’s part. The comedian ultimately married his second wife, Eniko Parrish, in 2016 after seven years of dating.

Torrei Hart opened up about her current life following her divorce from Kevin Hart during a recent interview with “The Real.” Photo:@therealdaytime/Instagram

Torrei, who was promoting her new podcast “Breakin Thru with Torrei,” also shared details about co-parenting with Kevin. The 43-year-old claimed that the process of her breakthrough wasn’t an easy journey in the beginning.

She said while revealing one of the factors that made the experience challenging was the public divorce. “I went through a breakthrough, and let me tell you; it’s not like it was all peaches and cream because it wasn’t. I mean, there was times where I was like ‘God I don’t want to be here anymore.’ Because the divorce was very public, and I also had to watch him move on with a whole ‘nother woman and a whole ‘nother family.”

Torrei continued by saying it was hard to escape the entire situation in the media, including television, movies and the internet, because all of it was playing out during the height of Kevin’s career.

The mother of two added that after going through that experience, she made the conscious decision to move on entirely and seek happiness. “So I made a decision to stay happy. I made a decision to move on all the way forward; let the past be the past start on my new journey … So that’s when I decided to have the breakthrough.”

She credited her ex-husband for being a helping hand in her journey by getting her in touch with Iyanla Vanzant, whom she shares is her personal therapist.

“Before the breakthrough, I did hit a rough patch, and like I said before, me and Kevin are friends. I reached out to him for help, and he put me in touch with Iyanla Vanzant, who became my personal therapist … That’s part of the reason why I am having this big breakthrough.”

Story continues

In the interview, Torrei also disclosed that co-parenting her daughter Heaven Hart, 16, and 13-year-old son Hendrix Hart with Kevin has become easier over the years. The reason, she said, has to do with the former couple solely focusing on making sure their children are “happy and healthy” despite the two of them not working out romantically.

“We made a conscious decision to make sure that we want healthy, happy children. So it’s about our kids. It is not about us. I mean, us didn’t work out, but that don’t mean we gon’ to have our kids all in crazy situations and seeing mom and dad going through things.”

To read more stories like this, visit AtlantaBlackStar.com