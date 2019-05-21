Are We Reaching the End of Spacewalks?

From Popular Mechanics

It’s June 3, 1965 and astronaut Ed White, in orbit over Hawaii, emerges from a space capsule to become the first American to conduct a extravehicular activity, or EVA. Connected with a single tether providing power and communication lines, he maneuvers using an oxygen gun for propulsion, takes in the view, and poses for pictures.

“I feel like a million dollars,” White says .

These days EVAs are not done for the photos, they are part of the maintenance and operation of the International Space Station. They are planned to the minute, and astronauts seldom have time for a selfie (or joyriding with jet-guns).

“We've been so fortunate that we haven't had a major accident, but statistically, doing an EVA is just as dangerous as launching and reentry,” says Garrett Reisman, former NASA astronaut with a nearly 7-hour spacewalk on his resume now a professor at USC .

EVAs are hard, dangerous, and time consuming. It makes sense that today’s space engineers would want alternatives as they design the next generation of space exploration hardware, but there is a reluctance to leave orbital spacesuits behind.

“It comes back down to design decisions that you make when you are in the very early stages of designing your space station,” Reisman says. “How are you going to cope with failures? Are you going to design things for very high reliability, or do you design so that when things break you just replace them? If you're going to do that, do you put those things on the inside or the outside?”

The easiest way to limit the number of spacewalks is to put things that need maintenance inside a space station. But future space stations will be smaller than the sprawling ISS and that strategy may not be possible. For example, NASA’s Lunar Gateway plans are much smaller than the ISS-around 2,000 cubic feet of habitable volume compared to the relatively roomy 13,696 cubic feet.

Instead, the Gateway has a sharp focus on automation; the station will only be crewed part of the time but the designers are pledging it will operate on its own-fulltime. That might give exterior-mounted robotic arms the advantage over the gloved hands of a spacewalker. But NASA appears to be planning for some orbital spacewalks, with requirements that the lunar space station’s short-range communications and airlock can accommodate “ astronaut EVAs .”

Bill Pratt, Lockheed Martin’s NextSTEP Habitat Program Manager, says that their proposed Gateway design includes a separate EVA module “so you don’t have to depressurize the entire Gateway any time you do a spacewalk . ”

But it also seems like the real heavy lifting will be done by machines.

“We’ve designed our proposed Gateway elements so that robotic components, such as the Canadarm and autonomous docking systems, can handle the in-space assembly and operations without requiring EVAs,” Pratt says.

