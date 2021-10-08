Reaching Entrepreneurs in Somalia Through Partnership With KIMS Microfinance

·2 min read

by Zoe So, Whole Planet Foundation Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Whole Foods Market Foundations

&#x00201c;Siti Group is accessing KIMS investments for the second time. They completed a loan of $300 dollars per group member and now they are still servicing a loan of $500 each.&#x00201d;
“Siti Group is accessing KIMS investments for the second time. They completed a loan of $300 dollars per group member and now they are still servicing a loan of $500 each.”

Whole Planet Foundation is excited to announce our new partnership with KIMS Microfinance in Somalia! Our three-year, $300,000 project with KIMS will support an estimated 1,000 microentrepreneurs through the group business loan product. This project is Whole Planet Foundation’s first with outreach in Somalia beyond the Somaliland region.

Financial services in Somalia follow Islamic financing principles, in compliance with Sharia law. The underlying principles are that wealth and investment should have a wider social benefit beyond pure profit. The use of money just for making money – for example by charging interest on a cash loan – is not allowed. Instead, investments can come in the form of an asset contribution to a business. In addition, risks should be shared among investors and business partners. Finally, profiting from certain activities that are considered harmful to society are not allowed.

In microfinance, Sharia-compliant loans usually follow two structures. The first is a free qard hassan loan, which bears no interest or profit, and is usually intended as a charitable endeavor. The second is a loan, also referred to as cost-plus financing. The seller and buyer agree to the cost and markup of an asset. The markup takes place of interest, which is illegal in Islamic law. As such, murabaha is not an interest-bearing loan but is an acceptable form of credit sale under Islamic law. As with a rent-to-own arrangement, the purchaser does not become the true owner until the loan is fully paid.

KIMS is a Sharia-compliant microfinance social enterprise. They offer individual and group murabaha loans. KIMS launched the group loan in late 2019, and by the end of 2020 had expanded this product to 949 borrowers in 7 branches. Compared to the individual loan, the group loan is more accessible for female micro-enterprise clients. No form of external collateral or guarantor is required.

Click the photos shared by KIMS to see details of one of their client groups, Siti Group from Kismayo. Over the last 10 months Siti Group has saved a decent amount of their income for future expansion of their retail shops while still repaying their loans.

KIMS Microfinance hopes to eventually bring their approach to Islamic financing to microentrepreneurs throughout the Horn of Africa, especially in countries like Ethiopia and Kenya where such sharia-compliant financial services are not commonly available. At Whole Planet Foundation, we believe that contextually appropriate services are key to financial inclusion.

If you are interested in learning more about Sharia-compliant microfinance, please visit the resources below:

To learn more about Whole Planet Foundation, visit here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/reaching-entrepreneurs-in-somalia-through-partnership-with-kims-microfinance-770654933

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It doesn’t seem fair’: She has $131K in student loans and can’t afford her life, despite making $110K a year. How to get out of student-loan debt faster

    Student loan debt hit a record-breaking $1.73 trillion as of the second quarter of 2021, according to the Federal Reserve. Here’s her question, and what financial pros think she, and you, should do to reduce student loan debt. Question: I’m now 39, and in a better place in my life than I was roughly 10 years ago, when I decided to take out over $100,000 in student loans to attend a food policy and nutrition master’s program.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Is There Any Hope Left for Cardano?

    Ever since Cardano's (CRYPTO: ADA) much-anticipated Alonzo hard fork -- or a radical change in a blockchain's protocol on Sept 12, which enabled self-executing, programmable agreements (smart contracts) on its blockchain -- investors have been dumping the network's native ADA coins. With much of its prospects already baked into its $70 billion market cap, now's the time for Cardano to live up to its expectations. Unfortunately, Cardano projects are still in their infancy.

  • Pandora Papers reveal new details about how a Miami businessman out-trumped Trump

    Orestes Fintiklis thrust himself into the public eye with an audacious acquisition of a Panamanian luxury hotel that sported the surname of the 45th U.S. president, Donald J. Trump.

  • Rich People Borrow More Than Poor People. Here's Why

    The reality, however, is that people with lower incomes aren't actually the ones who are borrowing the most money, and borrowing isn't always a bad thing. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve shows that wealthy people actually end up borrowing a lot more money than the country's lowest earners. According to the Federal Reserve, there are a few primary reasons why rich people tend to borrow more than lower earners.

  • Big Changes Could Be Coming to Your Roth IRA. What to Know.

    Proposed rules could bar individual retirement account contributions and Roth conversions for high earners with accounts exceeding $10 million.

  • When Vanguard is 13X more expensive

    Something very rare has just happened in financial markets: A startup called Daffy is challenging Vanguard Group on price. And by a huge margin.Why it matters: Vanguard Group is renowned for its low fees. It has saved investors billions, not only by charging them very little to manage their money, but also by forcing its competitors to lower their own fees in response. So it's astonishing to see a startup offering a rival product to Vanguard's at a tenth of the cost.Stay on top of the latest mar

  • 10 Boring Stocks That Make Money

    In this article, we discuss the 10 boring stocks that make money. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Boring Stocks That Make Money. Amid the rise of retail investors, cryptocurrency and online trading forums, value stocks with little charm or fame often get no spotlight. Retail […]

  • Student loan forgiveness: Half a million people to benefit from overhaul, some immediately

    The feds had rejected nearly every Public Service Loan Forgiveness attempt. Now, some people will get automatic relief, and some will have to apply.

  • Shiba Inu Gains More Ground While Dogecoin Retreats

    Shiba Inu tried to settle above the resistance at $0.000035.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Fourth Quarter

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street and retail investors pay such close attention to billionaire Warren Buffett, it's because he has an impeccable moneymaking track record. Since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has overseen the creation of nearly $600 billion in market value for shareholders, and delivered an average annual return of 20% for the company's Class A shares. Riding Buffett's coattails has long been a profitable venture.

  • No, Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu Tweet Isn’t Pumping SHIB’s Price

    Self-claimed “DOGE killer” shiba inu (SHIB) has pumped by nearly 400% in the past week, pushing the token to the No. 13 most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to data compiled by CoinGecko. The seemingly odd price pop of one random coin among thousands of others has had some crypto traders scratching their heads: why SHIB and why now? Despite a popular narrative that electric car maker Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk may have accidentally pumped the price, blockchain data shows that the seemingly irrational rally may be prompted by moves by SHIB “whales,” who hold large amounts of SHIB, which were followed by retail traders, or the so-called SHIBArmy.

  • Market Sell-Off: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Market jitters present a potential opportunity to get in on high-growth stocks like Facebook and Nvidia.

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • If You Invested $1,000 in AMD in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    When Lisa Su became Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) CEO on Oct. 8, 2014, the chipmaker's stock traded at about $3 per share. Today, AMD trades at just over $100 per share -- so a $1,000 investment in the chipmaker on Su's first day would be worth more than $31,000 today. During those seven years, a $1,000 investment in AMD's rival Intel would be worth less than $1,600 today.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600

  • ‘This presents a problem.’ Here’s the biggest barrier to getting a mortgage now

    Plenty of Americans dream of buying a home — especially considering that mortgage interest rates are near historic lows (check out the lowest mortgage rates you can get now here) — but most think that getting a mortgage will be difficult. One survey from the National Association of Realtors found that roughly six in 10 think that getting a mortgage would be hard for them. Jacob Channel, senior economist at LendingTree, says right now the biggest barrier to getting a mortgage is cost.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks databas

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks to increase your monthly income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks to Increase Your Monthly Income. End-of-the-month expenses are something everyone dreads. Being able to make good on your rental […]