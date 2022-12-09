After reaching ‘impasse,’ Myers Park HS student’s sex assault suit will go to trial

A trial date has been set for a former Myers Park High School student who said she was sexually assaulted outside of her school, records show.

The former student is suing Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the City of Charlotte, saying they mishandled her report of a sex assault on campus back in 2015.

In the nearly 30-page civil suit, the unidentified girl (“Jane Doe”) claims that she was walking with a student one school morning on campus and he was pressuring her to skip class, which she declined.

According to court documents, the student “grabbed and squeezed” Doe’s arm and pulled her toward the woods next to campus, despite her verbal protest. That’s when, according to the lawsuit, the girl started sent frantic texts: “Help me,” “Guys, I’m being serious. I’m really scared,” and “Mom, I’m being kidnapped. Call somebody.” Shortly after, she describes being raped by the student.

Federal court records show a settlement conference for the case was held on Nov. 30, where the parties involved “reached an impasse.”

The trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 17.

It’s one of three sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against CMS. Two other former Myers Park High students filed lawsuits in Dec. 2019 and in June of this year, claiming their cases weren’t properly investigated. In court filings, school officials have denied the students’ allegations.

