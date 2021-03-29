Reacting to bloody coup, US suspends trade deal with Myanmar

  • Security forces stand by on Hledan road in Kamayut township of Yangon in Myanmar, Monday, March 29, 2021. Over 100 people across the country were killed by security forces on Saturday alone, including several children. Myanmar aircraft also carried out three strikes along the country's border overnight Sunday, according to a member of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers. (AP Photo)
  • Myanmar's security forces deploy on Hledan road in Kamayut township of Yangon in Myanmar, Monday, March 29, 2021. Over 100 people across the country were killed by security forces on Saturday alone, including several children. Myanmar aircraft also carried out three strikes along the country's border overnight Sunday, according to a member of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers. (AP Photo)
1 / 2

APTOPIX Myanmar

Security forces stand by on Hledan road in Kamayut township of Yangon in Myanmar, Monday, March 29, 2021. Over 100 people across the country were killed by security forces on Saturday alone, including several children. Myanmar aircraft also carried out three strikes along the country's border overnight Sunday, according to a member of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief agency that delivers medical and other assistance to villagers. (AP Photo)
PAUL WISEMAN
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is brought back to the Southeast Asian country after a bloody Feb. 1 coup.

The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

“The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government,'' U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. “The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces’ brutal violence against civilians. The killing of peaceful protestors, students, workers, labor leaders, medics, and children has shocked the conscience of the international community.''

Tai's office said the United States was immediately suspending “all U.S. engagement with Burma under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement.'' Under the agreement, the two countries cooperated on trade and investment issues in an effort to integrate Myanmar into the global economy, a reward for the military's decision to allow a return to democracy — a transition that ended abruptly with last month's coup.

Tai's announcement Monday doesn't stop trade between the two countries. But the United States is separately imposing economic sanctions on Myanmar. In response to the military takeover, for instance, the United States and the United Kingdom had earlier imposed sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military, Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd. and Myanmar Economic Corp.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that the U.S. has also slapped export controls on Burma and added several Burmese businesses to a trade blacklist. “We, of course, continue to work with our allies and partners and like-minded institutions, as we condemn the actions of the military, call for the immediate restoration of democracy, and hold those who seize power accountable,” she said.

Two-way trade between the two countries doesn't amount to much: Myanmar last year was the United States' 84th biggest partner in the trade of goods such as automobiles and machinery. U.S. goods exports to Burma came to just $338 million; imports to $1 billion.

___

Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • US cuts trade ties to Myanmar, leaving internet access uncertain

    The U.S. government has cut trade ties to Myanmar, two months after the country's military staged a coup overthrowing the country's president and also its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and killed at least 200 protesters resulting from its offensive. In a statement, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the trade suspension would be "effective immediately" and will remain in place "until the return of a democratically elected government." "The United States supports the people of Burma in their efforts to restore a democratically elected government, which has been the foundation of Burma’s economic growth and reform," said Tai.

  • U.S. suspends all trade engagement with Myanmar until elected government returns

    The United States is immediately suspending all engagement with Myanmar under a 2013 trade and investment agreement until the return of a democratically elected government, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Monday. Saturday was the bloodiest day of protests in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup with 114 people killed. Tai said in a statement that Myanmar security forces' killing of peaceful protesters, students, workers and labor leaders and children "has shocked the conscience of the international community."

  • Thousands flee Myanmar airstrikes, complicating crisis

    Thai soldiers began sending back some of the thousands of people who have fled a series of airstrikes by the military in neighboring Myanmar, people familiar with the matter said Monday. The weekend strikes, which sent ethnic Karen people seeking safety in Thailand, represented another escalation in the violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests of its Feb. 1 takeover. The violence by the Myanmar military — both on the border and in cities around the country — raised the question of whether the international community would respond more forcefully than it has thus far to a coup that ousted the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and reversed years of progress toward democracy.

  • Blinken slams China over "baseless" retaliatory sanctions on U.S. and Canadian officials

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday night denounced retaliatory sanctions imposed by China on American and Canadian officials as "baseless."Why it matters: In an escalating feud over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China announced sanctions earlier Saturday on officials including USCIRF Chair Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and USCIRF vice chair Tony Perkins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCanadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights in Canada's House of Commons were also sanctioned — days after the U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada penalized Chinese officials deemed responsible for abuses in Xinjiang.The State Department and several legislative bodies have recognized the abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities as genocide.What they're saying: Blinken said in an emailed statement that the U.S. "condemns" China's "baseless sanctions" on the officials, noting these were "apparently in retaliation for U.S. sanctions" on Chinese officials "connected with serious human rights abuse" in Xinjiang. "Beijing's attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," he added.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday, "China’s sanctions are an attack on transparency and freedom of expression — values at the heart of our democracy."We stand with Parliamentarians against these unacceptable actions, and we will continue to defend human rights around the world with our international partners."The big picture: China also retaliated against the EU on Monday, sanctioning 10 Europeans, according to Reuters.It placed sanctions on several U.K. individuals and entities on Thursday.Go deeper: UN report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs Editor's note: This article has been updated with Blinken's comments. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mexican president condemns death of Salvadoran woman in police custody

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's president on Monday sharply condemned the weekend killing of a Salvadoran woman in Mexican police custody who died after a female officer was seen in a video kneeling on her back. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said 36-year-old Victoria Salazar Arriaza had been subject to "brutal treatment and murdered" after her detention on Saturday by four police officers in the city of Tulum on the Caribbean coast. "It's a situation that fills us with sadness, pain and shame," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference which was dedicated to defending the rights of women and featured video by speakers including French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • Blinken punts on punishing China for coronavirus outbreak

    But he says transparency is essential to make future outbreaks less devastating.

  • Myanmar troops open fire on mourners at funeral of protester killed in 'bloodiest day'

    Security forces in Myanmar opened fire on mourners at a funeral held on Sunday for one of more than 100 people killed during anti-coup protests the day before, witnesses said. Troops shot at the mourners as they gathered in the town of Bago, near the capital, Yangon, for the funeral of a student who was among 114 people killed on Saturday, according to three people who spoke to Reuters. "While we are singing the revolution song for him, security forces just arrived and shot at us," said a woman called Aye, who had come to pay her respects for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student. Although there were no reports of casualties at the funeral, two people were reported to have been killed by security forces at protests on Sunday elsewhere in Myanmar. The latest trouble came as the defence chiefs of 12 countries condemned the use of deadly force by Myanmar’s military. Saturday was the worst day of violence yet since the military takeover on February 1. In a rare joint statement, the defence chiefs of Britain, the U.S., Australia and other countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe urged Myanmar’s armed forces and security services to stop using violence against unarmed civilians. “A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting – not harming – the people it serves,” the statement read. It was issued by the defence chiefs of Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Korea, the U.K. and the U.S. The condemnation came as the death toll following the Feb. 1 military coup rose to at least 423, and as the Myanmar embassy in London revealed it had met with Aung San Suu Kyi’s son, who is pressing to speak with his detained mother.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dems vulnerable to redistricting consider ditching House for higher office

    Some House Democrats are contemplating runs for Senate and governor, thanks to a delay in census data and GOP control of the mapmaking process that could leave them without districts in which to run.

  • China warns foreign brands over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday (March 29) said Western brands like H&M and Nike need to stay out of politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang.Chinese social media users last week began circulating a 2020 statement by H&M announcing it would no longer source cotton from the area.Since then H&M has seen public backlash and boycotts in China along with Nike, Burberry, Adidas and others.Xu Guixiang is a spokesman for Xinjiang's government.“I don't think a company should politicize its economic behaviour… Can H&M continue to make money in the Chinese market? Not any more."It comes as the U.S. and other Western governments ratchet up pressure on China over the suspected abuse of human rights.Those nations and rights groups have previously accused authorities in Xinjiang of detaining and torturing Uighur Muslims in camps where some former inmates have said they were subject to ideological indoctrination.China has repeatedly denied all such charges and say the camps are for vocational training and combating religious extremism.Another government spokesman said during Monday's briefing that Chinese people do not want products from companies that have boycotted Xinjiang’s cotton.One Beijing resident told Reuters they agreed."Us Chinese people are very patriotic. If these brands maintain their position or refuse to apologise then I also fully support the move to boycott these brands."On Friday, Washington condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign against the brands.

  • Photos offer a glimpse at the bloodiest day in Myanmar since protests against the military junta began

    On Saturday, the junta escalated its violent crackdown on protesters, killing at least 114 people across the country in one day.

  • Why the Miami Dolphins’ draft trades could be an opportunity for the Panthers

    The focus on quarterbacks in this year’s draft could allow a strong player to be available for the Panthers at No. 8.

  • Why Iran experts are skeptical about the significance of Tehran's new deal with Beijing

    China and Iran struck a deal on Saturday that will last for 25 years. On the surface it seems meaningful; in exchange for a steady supply of oil, Beijing agreed to invest $400 billion in Iran, The New York Times reports. But there's skepticism among Middle East experts about whether it actually signals a significant new phase in Tehran-Beijing relations. Dina Esfandiary, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group and co-author of a book about Iran's relations with China and Russia, told The Wall Street Journal the pact "allows Iran to be a little more intransigent," which could make "Europe and the U.S. a little more nervous because it looks like Iran may have a way out of economic strangulation." But she also tweeted that while it may be a "political and rhetorical win" for Iran, "it doesn't change much in its dealings with China for now." Esfandiary said she concurred with Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, the founder of the think tank Bourse & Bazaar and a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, who argued the $400 billion figure is "completely made up" and "illogical." In a Bourse & Bazaar article published in September, Jacopo Scita, a doctoral fellow at the U.K.'s Durham University, wrote that the $400 billion figure — which is not included anywhere in the official text of the public agreement — came from an unreliable source, reasoning "the pattern of China-Iran trade" suggests such an investment was implausible. It's worth noting, however, that the Times is reporting $400 billion would be invested over the full 25 years, while Scita writes the source claimed the investment would take place over the first five years of a 25-year plan. Either way, Batmangehlidj doesn't think the agreement, which other scholars agree is "vague" and "aspirational," should be overestimated, even if it is "geopolitically significant." "The framing that Iran is pursuing a unique relationship with China, that opens it to dependency, is incorrect," Batmangehlidj tweeted. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia

  • Myanmar faces bloodiest day since military coup

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • South African Adrian Nel killed in Mozambique jihadist attack

    South African Adrian Nel would have celebrated his 41st birthday on 1 April.

  • Taiwan says no progress in BioNTech vaccine talks

    There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for its COVID-19 vaccine though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday. Taiwan complained last month that the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. BioNTech responded by saying it did plan on providing the vaccine.

  • Three killed in suspected jihadist attacks on Ivory Coast border

    Suspected Islamist militants killed three members of Ivory Coast's security forces overnight in attacks on the country's border with jihadist-torn Burkina Faso, the army said Monday.

  • Myanmar security forces 'open fire at funeral'

    In Myanmar on Sunday (March 28) it was time to bury the dead after the bloodiest day of violence since protests began two months ago.But since the country's military coup - even mourning loved ones is no longer safe.Troops opened fire at a funeral in the town of Bago, witnesses said.A woman called Aye was at the service for Thae Maung Maung, a 20-year-old student who was shot on Saturday (March 27). She said they were singing a revolutionary song, when the security forces arrived and opened fire.There were no immediate reports of casualties from that incident.Ceremonies were being held across Myanmar on Sunday for the 114 people killed the day before.There were no reports of large-scale protests in Yangon or second city Mandalay, which bore the brunt of Saturday's casualties.The bloodshed drew renewed condemnation from the West. U.N. Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said the army was carrying out "mass murder".He called on the world to isolate the junta, cutting off its funding and halting access to weapons."Words of condemnation or concern are frankly ringing hollow to the people of Myanmar", he said.Among the dead, at least six children aged between 10 and 16, according to news reports and witnesses.In Yangon, 13-year-old boy Sai Wai Yan was being remembered.His mother is saying "mom is calling you, can't you hear me? How can I live without you."

  • U.S. won't lift Chinese import tariffs anytime soon, Biden's new trade rep says

    In her first interview since her Senate confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is not ready to lift Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future. Tai, who breezed through her confirmation with a 98-0 vote, said she's aware of the desire to remove tariffs among groups like the National Foreign Trade Council and the Tariff Reform Coalition, who argue the measures have harmed the U.S. economy while failing to force China to reform its practices. She acknowledged the economic concerns are legitimate, but said she ultimately stands by the tariffs, which were imposed "to remedy an unbalanced and unfair trade situation." She also warned that "yanking off tariffs" right away could cause economic problems unless the change is "communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments." She is reportedly at least open to some ideas espoused by tariff-wary free traders, however, the Journal notes. That includes the suggestion that lifting tariffs should be on the table in new negotiations with Beijing. "Every good negotiator retains his or her leverage to use it," she said. "Every good negotiator is going to keep all their options open." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesChuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories2 grand juries are reportedly investigating Trump in Georgia