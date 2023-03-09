Reaction to Biden's 2024 budget proposal

By Katharine Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered a budget proposal that includes a robust spending agenda, higher taxes on the wealthy and plans to reduce the deficit, a document that forms the blueprint for his expected 2024 re-election bid.

Here is reaction to Biden's budget proposal to Congress for the 2024 fiscal year:

HOUSE BUDGET COMMITTEE CHAIR JODEY ARRINGTON, A REPUBLICAN FROM TEXAS:

"His policies have led to 40-year record inflation, soaring interest rates, and the prospect of a sustained economic recession. Unfortunately, Biden’s latest budget is more of the same bloated bureaucracy at the expense of working families, while sticking our grandchildren with the bill."

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADER HAKEEM JEFFRIES, ON TWITTER:

"The Biden budget plan protects Social Security, strengthens Medicare and invests in our children. House Republicans continue to hide their extreme plans from the American people."

HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN McCARTHY, HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STEVE SCALISE, HOUSE MAJORITY WHIP TOM EMMER AND REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIR ELISE STEFANIK, IN A JOINT STATEMENT:

"President Joe Biden’s budget is a reckless proposal doubling down on the same Far Left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis."

REPUBLICAN U.S. REP. BEN CLINE, OF VIRGINIA, ON FOX BUSINESS:

"I think his budget in the Republican House of Representatives is going to be about as popular as Pete Buttigieg in East Palestine, Ohio. I don't think it's going to get a, well, very good reception. His tax increases are dead on arrival. We're working on a budget that is going to get rid of the woke and weaponized government that Joe Biden has been pushing for years now."

U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER, IN REMARKS ON SENATE FLOOR:

"The president’s budget is set to be a bold, optimistic, and serious proposal for strengthening our economy and creating opportunities to climb into the middle class, as well as helping people stay there once they get in the middle class."

Story continues

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY:

"Even with near-record revenues, President Biden wants to raise taxes on every segment of America. Under his plan, the government’s bite out of the economy would be the largest since World War II. And despite all that, he’s somehow managed to continue adding to our national debt at a breakneck speed. It’s an unserious proposal, and will be treated as such by both parties in Congress."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alistair Bell)