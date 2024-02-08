Reaction to Colorado pet registration fee bill

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — A bill aimed at creating an online pet registry in Colorado has been postponed indefinitely, less than one week after being introduced. The State Representative behind the bill is now reacting after receiving death threats over the legislation.

State Representative Regina English, D-El Paso County told FOX21 the original idea behind the pet tax was inspired by concerns for senior citizens and their pets. HB24-1163 would have created an avenue to ensure someone is designated as a caregiver for the pet should something happen to their owner, be it a hospitalization or another emergency.

“I can confidently say that this bill is dead,” Rep. English said.

The proposed bill would recommend pet owners designate a caregiver for their pets in the event the owner is unable to do so. If a designated caretaker cannot be located or refuses to take custody of the animal, the pet will be taken to the animal shelter.

Pet registration fee bill postponed indefinitely

According to the bill, the yearly fee would be set by the enterprise and be no more than:

$8.50 per animal with a designated caregiver

$16 per animal that is a dog or cat that is not neutered or spayed and has a designated caregiver

$25 per animal without a designated caregiver

The proposed fees would be separate from other fees and registrations currently required by individual jurisdictions.

The system would only be accessible to first responders and the Department of Public Health and Environment, according to the bill.

“The intent was not to cause the people of Colorado any financial hardship,” Rep. English explained. “So, for the rhetoric and the hate I’ve received and the threats on my life behind a piece of legislation that I wasn’t even happy with myself is beyond me.”

The bill was met with a major push back, less than a week after Rep. English introduced it.

“This was not a good bill in the state that it is in, and I can admit that,” Rep. English said.

Duane Adams, President & CEO of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) opposed the bill. He believes it essentially established a tax on pet owners and said pet regulation should be done at the local, rather than state level.

“We have no idea where this bill came from, why it was brought up,” Adams explained. “Nobody ever talked to us, but I do think the idea, the concept behind it has merit and people should be using this time to update their pet profile.”

There are currently licensing requirements for pets in the Pikes Peak region, a process HSPPR said they streamlined with their partner DocuPet.

“They can go in on their pet profile page and even list their veterinarian on there,” Adams said. “That kind of information is vital to us when we end up with a stray and if we have a microchip, we can trace it. If you’re unavailable to respond, we know who to contact in case of emergency.”

HSPPR also believes the bill would have built a barrier to pet adoptions because it’s an added expense. Rep. English said although this bill isn’t happening this legislative session, there are plans to keep it going.

“The conversation will still continue and hopefully we can bring something else better back in a way to where it won’t be offensive to the people of Colorado,” Rep. English said.

The state lawmaker said this bill is a learning experience for her. She now plans to use this legislative session to focus on student’s mental health.

