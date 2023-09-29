Reaction to Democratic U.S. Senator Feinstein's death

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Feinstein talks to reporters as she walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Long-serving U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, has died at 90, a source familiar with the news said on Friday, although Feinstein's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Following are some quotes from current and former members of Congress following her reported death:

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE KATIE PORTER, a California Democrat, on the X social media platform:

"Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer for women in California politics, and her leadership on gun violence prevention and anti-torture made our nation more just. I wish her loved ones strength during this difficult time."

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JUDY CHU, a California Democrat, on X:

"Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer, a proud Californian, and a legislative titan.

From banning assault weapons to uncovering human rights abuses by our own government, her legacy is unmatched and her firsts too many to enumerate.

May her memory be a blessing."

HILLARY CLINTON, former U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, on X:

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Dianne Feinstein. She blazed trails for women in politics and found a life's calling in public service. I'll miss her greatly as a friend and colleague and send my condolences to all who loved her."

U.S. SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY, a Connecticut Democrat, on X:

"From 1994, when she passed the Assault Weapons Ban as a first term Senator, until the tragedy in Newtown, Dianne Feinstein was a lonely voice fighting against gun violence.

The modern anti-gun violence movement, now stronger than the gun lobby, would not exist but for Dianne."

U.S. SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY, an Iowa Republican, on X:

"Sen Feinstein did an outstanding job representing the ppl of California. I worked closely w her as a member of the drug caucus& judiciary cmte. During the time I was chair& she was ranking Democrat we had a wonderful working relationship She’s a true public servant I’ll miss her"

U.S. SENATOR TIM SCOTT, a South Carolina Republican and 2020 presidential candidate, on X:

"Saddened to learn of Senator Feinstein’s passing. A true trailblazer, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of service in the Senate. My prayers are with her family during this time of loss."

U.S. SENATOR MARCO RUBIO, a Florida Republican, on X:

"Senator Feinstein was a political pioneer with a historic career of public service. Intelligent, hard working & always treated everyone with courtesy & respect. May God grant her eternal rest."

U.S. SENATOR MARK WARNER, a Virginia Democrat, on X:

"Heartbroken by the passing of Sen. Feinstein. She leaves behind an incredible legacy — breaking barriers for women and taking real action against gun violence. May her memory be a blessing."

U.S. SENATOR KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, a New York Democrat, on X:

"Dianne Feinstein was a force to be reckoned with. She was one of the most powerful voices in the Senate, and she blazed a trail for generations of women who followed her into elected office. I was so grateful to have her as my role model, my mentor, and a dear friend."

CLAIRE MCCASKELL, former Democratic U.S. senator from Missouri, to MSNBC:

Feinstein was "a giant in political history and such a trailblazer and mentor for thousands of women across this country and California".

"The Senate will miss her, but this country will miss her. She is going to be seen as a giant for the rest of history."

(Reporting by Makini Brice, David Morgan, Jasper Ward and Susan Heavey; Editing by Jan Harvey)