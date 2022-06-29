New reaction to former White House aide's stunning testimony

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, delivered stunning testimony during Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing. Congressional correspondent Scott Macfarlane discussed the significance of her testimony on CBS News.

  • January 6 hearing: Key takeaways from Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony

    Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman breaks down the picture insider testimonies in Congress' January 6 hearing is painting of former President Trump's involvement and the future of his political career.

  • This Just In: Another Rhode Islander charged in Capitol riot investigation

    Also, how National Grid cheated an energy-efficiency incentive program.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced for role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse ring

    Former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse ring. Prosecutors want her to spend at least 30 years in prison but her lawyers are asking for no more than 63 months. Jericka Duncan reports.

  • You can still access birth control in Missouri after abortion ban. Here’s what to know

    Missouri’s trigger ban on abortions does not explicitly ban birth control, but some local hospitals are reviewing or changing their prescribing policies in light of the new law.

  • Two gunmen killed in shootout at Canadian bank

    STORY: Canadian police say two gunmen were shot dead and six officers were wounded during a gunfight at a bank in British Columbia.Tuesday's violence took place at the Bank of Montreal in Saanich, on Vancouver Island.Nearby homes also had to be evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device in a vehicle associated with the suspects.Saanich police chief Dean Duthie told a news conference the suspects had been heavily armed, and initial reports suggested they wore body armor."At approximately 11 a.m. (1800 GMT) this morning, officers with the Saanich police, GVERT and VIC PD responded to a report that two armed men had entered a bank in the 36th hundred block in Gerbert street in Saanich. Multiple officers responded to the scene and encountered the armed suspects who fired at police. Two suspects, who were shot by police, died at the scene. Six GVERT officers suffered gun shot wounds.''Duthie added that the six wounded officers were taken to hospital, some of whom would soon be released but others "sustained very serious injuries".Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter he was "shocked and saddened" by the violence.

  • ‘Ted’ at 10: Seth MacFarlane on casting Mark Wahlberg and why he doesn't regret any of the movie's jokes

    Seth MacFarlane looks back at Ted on its tenth anniversary and reflects on both casting Mark Wahlberg and also how the movie has aged, in terms of some of its jokes that might seem inappropriate today.

  • Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio

    The two cousins returned to the tiny, hardscrabble hamlet they grew up in in southern Mexico about two weeks ago to say goodbye in what has become a rite of passage for generations of migrants from their remote, impoverished mountainous region in Oaxaca state. After the farewells, Javier Flores López and Jose Luis Vásquez Guzmán began their trek north to the U.S-Mexico border and toward their final destination in Ohio, where construction jobs and other work awaited. Flores López is now missing, his family said, while Vásquez Guzmán is hospitalized in San Antonio after surviving stifling heat in a truck-trailer near the Texas city that killed at least 53 people in the deadliest smuggling episode ever in the U.S.

  • White House aide testifies Trump threw food at wall in tantrum after AG denied voter fraud

    Cassidy Hutchinson testified on former President Donald Trump's rage during and after the Capitol riots directed at all his administration staff.

  • After Hindu killed, police in northwest India ban public gatherings, suspend internet

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Fearing outbreaks of religious violence, police in the Indian state of Rajasthan banned public gatherings and suspended internet services a day after two Muslims posted a video claiming responsibility for killing a Hindu tailor in the city of Udaipur. Two suspects were being interrogated by federal investigators on Wednesday, while state police were on guard against any unrest in the northwestern state. "We are under strict orders to prevent any form of protests or demonstrations scheduled to condemn the murder," Hawa Singh Ghumaria, a senior police officer in Rajasthan, told Reuters, adding that the crime had sent "shockwaves through the country".

  • Cassidy Hutchinson: Trump knew Jan. 6 rally attendees had weapons, but didn't care

    The former White House aide said then-President Donald Trump encouraged the Secret Service to let armed attendees into his rally on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Angry, violent, reckless: testimony paints shocking portrait of Trump

    Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony of a president lunging at a Secret Service agent’s throat ‘is going to loom very large’ in US history, experts say

  • The Evolution of Malia and Sasha Obama

    While on the campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2008, Barack Obama along with Michelle prioritized keeping things as normal as possible for their daughters in the chaotic journey that was campaign life. They kept them in sports and gave them chores and later supported them getting jobs, and attending the prom and graduating from college. Here’s the evolution of the sisters before, during, and after living in the White House.

  • Rep. James Comer on GOP priority for House oversight: 'We view Hunter Biden as a national security risk'

    Rep. James Comer, who would be favored to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee if Republicans win the House, questioned whether President Joe Biden is "turning a blind eye to China" because of his son.

  • Zeldin wins GOP primary for New York governor versus Andrew Giuliani

    Early results showed Zeldin with 43 percent of the vote with about half of the votes counted.

  • Florida jury sworn in to determine school shooter's penalty

    The jury that will decide whether Nikolas Cruz should get the death penalty for killing 17 people in the 2018 shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school was finally selected Wednesday, after a painstaking, stop-and-start process that took nearly three months. The defense wound up using all 10 of its peremptory challenges, eliminating candidates for any reason other than race or gender, while the prosecution used four. On Wednesday, the defense used its final strikes to eliminate a retired insurance company executive and a banking executive who had been tentatively on the panel when court adjourned Tuesday.

  • Republican vultures circle truckload of dead migrants in San Antonio

    If President Biden had an 'open border policy,' migrants would not have to risk their lives locked in a suffocating cargo carrier near San Antonio.

  • Lauren Boebert wins Republican primary in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

    The Associated Press has called the Republican primary in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District for incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert.

  • Witness describes Trump temper before Jan. 6

    An AP story quoting former Attorney General William Barr as saying that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud caused an angry Donald Trump to thow his lunch against the wall at the White House. (June 28)

  • Understanding Equity: Why Now Is a Good Time To Buy a House

    The bidding wars and above-list sale prices that defined last year's red-hot housing market forced frustrated buyers to the sidelines, where they would have to wait until the market cooled in 2022....

  • Netflix's Persuasion director responds to strong online reaction to the trailer starring Dakota Johnson

    Poor Persuasion. Try as anyone might, adaptations of Jane Austen’s final novel tend to leave fans dissatisfied. Based on the strong reaction to the trailer, it seems like Netflix’s latest attempt is destined for the same fate, although director Carrie Cracknell hopes you’ll at least give the full film a chance before passing judgment.