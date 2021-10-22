Reactions to actor Alec Baldwin's fatal shooting of cinematographer

Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer
Peter Szekely and Barbara Goldberg
·2 min read
In this article:
By Peter Szekely and Barbara Goldberg

(Reuters) - Hollywood was shaken on Friday by news that actor Alec Baldwin had fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on the "Rust" movie set in New Mexico.

Following are reactions to the shooting:

Alec Baldwin

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred," Baldwin posted on Instagram.

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," Baldwin wrote.

Stephen Baldwin

"Asking for your prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you," the younger brother, who also acts, produces and directs films, posted on Instagram.

Kay Oyegun

"My first gig as a director was with Halyna Hutchins," tweeted Oyegun, who worked with Hutchins in "A Luv Tale", a TV mini series. "She was a calming presence and so creatively charged... She loved her kid and her work so much. This is heartbreaking."

Joe Manganiello

"I’m in shock," tweeted the actor who worked on "Archenemy" with Hutchins. "I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy."

@Brandon Bruce Lee

"Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on 'Rust'," tweeted the sister of Brandon Lee, who was killed in a similar tragedy on the set of "The Crow" in 1993 by a fellow actor using a gun loaded with blanks, but with part of a projectile lodged in the barrel from earlier use. Shannon Lee, who manages her brother's Twitter account, wrote: "No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period."

James Gunn

"The rules were changed after Brandon died," tweeted the director whose credits include the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. "Sadly, more rules will not help if the rules aren't followed, which is usually how accidents happen on set.

"Producers, directors, actors & entire crews need to be hardcore about making sure all safety protocols are followed at all times... My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family."

(Reporting by Peter Szekely and Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Gareth Jones)

