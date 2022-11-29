Reactions to Apple supplier Foxconn's labour unrest

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Foxconn outside the company's building in Taipei
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Thousands of employees at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China have quit since last week, as the major Apple supplier battles the latest bout of labour unrest that began in late October due to strict zero-COVID policy.

Following are reactions from experts:

PIA GISGARD, HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY AND GOVERNANCE AT SWEDBANK ROBUR

"The events taking place at Foxconn’s production facility are worrying and highly undesirable from workplace health, safety and general wellbeing, and harmony perspectives."

"We see that in these times of unrest, Apple needs to intensify its dialogue with Foxconn management, and if possible Chinese authorities, to communicate in strong terms what its policy expectations are around labour rights, and find solutions to stabilise the situation."

"Foxconn is bound to follow Chinese government orders regarding COVID lockdowns. The important thing is that the company implements these orders in a way which respects people’s rights and doesn’t go beyond the government requirements resulting in unnecessarily harsh measures."

ERIC PEDERSEN, HEAD OF RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS, NORDEA ASSET MANAGEMENT

"The situation at Foxconn is concerning."

"We note the role Foxconn plays as a subcontractor, to Apple, among others. As a first step, we have contacted Apple to understand how management views and addresses the on-going situation and what measures they are taking."

JANNE WERNING, HEAD OF ESG CAPITAL MARKETS & STEWARDSHIP AT UNION INVESTMENT

"This shows the importance of labour standards in the supply chain. We expect Apple, as one of the main buyers, to reassert its influence at Foxconn. As a result, the situation at Foxconn with regard to labour standards has already improved in recent years, according to our findings, so that Foxconn is in a better position compared to other factories in China.

"However, there is still a great need for improvement in an international comparison."

CHRISTINA O'CONNELL, SENIOR MANAGER FOR SUMOFUS, A NON-PROFIT CORPORATE ACCOUNTABILITY GROUP

"The extreme dependence of Apple on China, both as a (consumer) market and as its place of primary manufacturing, we see that a very risky situation."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop in London and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Could Face 10% Hit to iPhone Production on Foxconn Disruption: Analyst

    Supply shortages could make for a painful quarter for Apple but are unlikely to affect longer term demand.

  • Apple will produce 6 million fewer iPhone pros amid unrest in key China manufacturing hub: report

    Unrest at one of China’s biggest manufacturing centers may cause a production shortfall this year of possibly 6 million Apple iPhone Pros, according to a source cited by Bloomberg. The Foxconn Technology (TW:2354) facility in Zhengzhou, which makes the majority of Apple’s premium and most popular phones, has been struggling with staff agitation for weeks as Chinese workers rebel against the Communist regime’s draconian COVID-19 lockdown policy. A resurgence of unrest over the weekend, which included protest across China, may exacerbate the situation, according to Bloomberg’s source who has knowledge of Foxconn’s assembly lines.

  • Asia Currencies Set for Best Month in Six Years on Fed Rate Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian currencies are set for their steepest monthly advance in more than six years, with the approaching end of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle supporting gains.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapThe Bloomberg JPMorgan Asia Dollar Index has ra

  • Erdogan says Turkish, Egyptian ministers to meet in process of building ties

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in comments broadcast on Sunday that a process of building relations with Egypt will start with ministers of the two countries meeting and that the talks would develop from there. After years of tension between the two countries, Erdogan shook hands with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Qatar last week in what was described in an Egyptian presidency statement as a new start in bilateral relations between them. In a televised discussion programme recorded in Turkey's Konya province on Saturday, Erdogan said that he and Sisi had spoken for around half an hour to 45 minutes at that meeting on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar.

  • Snap employees to work from office starting February

    "After working remotely for so long, we're excited to get everyone back together next year with our new 80/20 hybrid model," the company spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Bloomberg News first reported the development and said the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat had asked its employees to be in office four days a week starting in February. The tech industry was among the first to allow employees to work from home when COVID-19 hit the United States in 2020.

  • Lawsuit against Google over app store competition gets class-action designation

    A U.S. judge in California on Monday allowed litigation against Alphabet Inc's Google to proceed as a consumer class action of 21 million individuals who accuse the company of violating U.S. anti-competition laws in how it runs its Google Play app store. U.S. District Judge James Donato said in a 27-page order that the plaintiffs had established the legal elements of "commonality" and other factors to form a class action that alleges anticompetitive business practices. The class members are Google Play Store individual consumers in 12 states, including Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, in addition to American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • Snap Staff Told to Be in Office Four Days a Week Starting in February

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel told employees that he expects them to be in the social media company’s offices in person 80% of the time starting in February.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets Wrap“I believe that spending more time togeth

  • Apple Has No Easy Road Out of China

    Unrest in China has affected production of Apple’s devices, threatening the near-term sales mix that investors were counting on to help prop up iPhone revenue and highlighting long-term risks.

  • Asian Stocks Rise on China Rebound; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Asian stocks climbed as Chinese shares rebounded from the selloff sparked by nationwide unrest over Covid curbs. The dollar weakened against most major currencies as demand for haven assets eased.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapHong Kon

  • Transferring IRA Money to an HSA

    You can fund a health savings account (HSA) to pay medical expenses by rolling over money from your IRA tax-free.

  • Russians hunting down partisans in Melitopol are offering half a million roubles

    The Russians are looking for partisans in occupied Melitopol and have announced a reward of 500,000 roubles for information, Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, has reported. Source: Ivan Fedorov on the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote from Fedorov: "The Ruscists in temporarily occupied Melitopol are in their death throes.

  • Dollar holds firm as China's COVID-related worries weigh

    The dollar held its overnight gains on Tuesday as concerns about unrest in China over COVID-19 restrictions dampened market sentiment, and as hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials gave the greenback an additional leg up. Rising tensions in China over the country's stringent pandemic measures sent investors flocking to the safe-haven dollar, triggering a slide of more than 1% in the Aussie, kiwi and sterling overnight. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said overnight that euro zone inflation has not peaked and it risks turning out even higher than currently expected, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

  • Google, iHeartMedia to pay millions amid settlement with FTC over Pixel 4 ads

    Google and iHeartMedia will pay millions as they settle with the FTC and a handful of states in connection to ads for the tech giant's Pixel 4 smartphone.

  • UK royals in U.S. spotlight as William and Kate visit

    The U.S. trip will be the new Prince and Princess of Wales' first overseas excursion since the death of Queen Elizabeth, which meant William - Charles's eldest son - became the heir to the throne. The visit has gained added significance as it comes a few days before William's Los Angeles-based younger brother Prince Harry and American wife Meghan take the limelight at a prestigious awards ceremony ahead of a Netflix TV documentary and revealing memoir.

  • Markets: Top 10 crypto fall as BlockFi enters bankruptcy, macroeconomic concerns spread

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Tuesday morning trading in Asia as U.S.-based crypto lender Blockfi filed for bankruptcy overnight in what is seen as another casualty of the collapse of the FTX exchange this month.

  • China protests, Fedspeak, Congress's lame-duck session: 3 things to watch in politics this week

    From protests in China to Congress's agenda, here are three key stories to watch in business and politics this week.

  • Republican lawmakers expected to use House majority to focus on ‘woke capitalism’

    Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman outlines conservative lawmakers' intend to take on "woke capitalism", or companies that are sociopolitically active.

  • Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India

    Amazon is shutting down its wholesale distribution business in India, the latest in a series of retreats for the retailer in the key overseas market where it has deployed over $7 billion in the past decade. The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. Amazon Distribution was designed to help kiranas, the neighborhood stores in India, pharmacies and department stores secure inventory from the e-commerce giant.

  • World's 1st hydrogen-powered jet engine seeks turning point for aviation industry

    World's 1st hydrogen-powered jet engine seeks turning point for aviation industry

  • Bob Iger Talks Disney Hiring Freeze, Streaming Spending and ‘Don’t Say Gay’ in First Town Hall Back as CEO

    Bob Iger officially returned to his post as CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Monday — sealing it with a tweet and addressing a rapt audience of employees at a company-wide meeting. “Filled with gratitude and excitement to be back,” Iger wrote on his personal Twitter account, attaching a photo of the studio lot’s […]