Reactions to Biden’s Oval Office Speech Not Quite as as Divided as America: ‘Old Dude Is Doing Alright’

President Joe Biden delivered his first speech to the nation from the Oval Office Friday night to celebrate a “crisis averted” by agreeing to a bipartisan measure to prevent a government default – and reactions to the speech, and the bill itself, are about as divided as the country itself. Not that there wasn’t a lot of Biden fandom online.

“Kevin McCarthy went to the White House to negotiate with ‘Sleepy Joe Biden’, but he met with Dark Brandon instead. Dark Brandon woke his ass up!” one Twitter user wrote, referencing the liberal meme that imagines Biden as a supernaturally powerful politician.

While another responded to criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Hey small man, can you name any of these failures that President Biden has supposedly had? Because what the majority of the country sees is a guy doing an incredible job repairing the damage from the fourth failed Republican administration in a row since 1980.”

Here are a few of the many other pro-Biden tweets:

Somehow got this deal done, passed a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure as well. The old dude is doing alright. — Tarmon Gai’don (@BronxStilo) June 3, 2023

Calm, conciliatory, normal, oh how missed this. — Happy in New England (@Twokids2Nh) June 2, 2023

That is my President!



That is OUR President! — Veuve Clicquot addict (@JeannieMcGee850) June 2, 2023

I like Oval room Joe! — Ingrid (@Opening6063) June 2, 2023

This is leadership. Plan and simple. — Kristoff Van Oire (@ChrisVanoire) June 3, 2023

President Biden is a classy, intelligent, competent, and wise leader

He's the only one trying to bring back bipartisanship and decency in our highest office. — A.P. (@AP16623882) June 3, 2023

No name calling, no narcissistic comments, no stupid remarks.

Thank you President Biden for bringing civility and compassion back to the WH. — Woman In The Moon (@SassyKadiK) June 2, 2023

But their praise was met by some naysayers who still went with low blows about Biden’s age.

Yes old Joe the Walls are Closing on You & Your Crime Family



Soon it will be back to the Trailer Park for the Biden's



But without their patriarch… pic.twitter.com/8BmsAoJlSm — SillyConValleyReject (@con_reject) June 3, 2023