Dad feeding baby catches ball during Reds vs. Padres game at Great American Ball Park

Fans look on in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. San Diego Padres defeated Cincinnati Reds 9-6.

One minute, you're watching the Reds and Padres and giving your baby son a bottle. The next, you're making a one-handed catch of a foul ball and getting interviewed by Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day.

Jacob and Jordan Kingsley talked to Day at Great American Ball Park during the Reds' 9-6 loss Tuesday night after Jacob's remarkable grab while feeding their son, Shepherd, with his other hand.

The interview via @BallySportsCIN:

Baby's first @Reds game!@JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad. pic.twitter.com/KvWFuIbFw3 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022

More social media reactions:

Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022

this baby has no idea how cool of a moment they were just a part of pic.twitter.com/aUkvBQ5sl2 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2022

This dude one section over from me caught a foul ball while feeding a baby pic.twitter.com/l2cGU9LVSy — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 27, 2022

Big Dad Energy. pic.twitter.com/HYCpwaBrNT — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022

