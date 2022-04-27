Dad feeding baby catches ball during Reds vs. Padres game at Great American Ball Park
One minute, you're watching the Reds and Padres and giving your baby son a bottle. The next, you're making a one-handed catch of a foul ball and getting interviewed by Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day.
Jacob and Jordan Kingsley talked to Day at Great American Ball Park during the Reds' 9-6 loss Tuesday night after Jacob's remarkable grab while feeding their son, Shepherd, with his other hand.
The interview via @BallySportsCIN:
Baby's first @Reds game!@JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad. pic.twitter.com/KvWFuIbFw3
— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022
More social media reactions:
Catching a foul ball while bottle-feeding the baby... just dad things. pic.twitter.com/tTXL0oDquu
— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 27, 2022
this baby has no idea how cool of a moment they were just a part of pic.twitter.com/aUkvBQ5sl2
— Cut4 (@Cut4) April 27, 2022
This dude one section over from me caught a foul ball while feeding a baby pic.twitter.com/l2cGU9LVSy
— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) April 27, 2022
Big Dad Energy. pic.twitter.com/HYCpwaBrNT
— Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dad catches foul ball while giving baby bottle at Reds-Padres game