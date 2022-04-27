Dad feeding baby catches ball during Reds vs. Padres game at Great American Ball Park

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Fans look on in the seventh inning of the MLB baseball game between Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. San Diego Padres defeated Cincinnati Reds 9-6.
One minute, you're watching the Reds and Padres and giving your baby son a bottle. The next, you're making a one-handed catch of a foul ball and getting interviewed by Bally Sports Ohio's Jim Day.

Jacob and Jordan Kingsley talked to Day at Great American Ball Park during the Reds' 9-6 loss Tuesday night after Jacob's remarkable grab while feeding their son, Shepherd, with his other hand.

The interview via @BallySportsCIN:

More social media reactions:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dad catches foul ball while giving baby bottle at Reds-Padres game

