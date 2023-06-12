Reactions to death of former Italian PM, media mogul Silvio Berlusconi

FILE PHOTO: Italy's former PM Berlusconi speaks during final mayoral campaign rally for Rome's Mayor Alemanno in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who created Italy's largest media company before transforming the political landscape, has died aged 86.

Here is some reactions to news of his death:

GIORGIA MELONI, ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER

"Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, he was a man who was never afraid to defend his beliefs and it was exactly that courage, that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy"

"With him we have fought, won and lost many battles and for him too we will bring home the goals we had set together. Farewell Silvio"

FORZA ITALIA PARTY

"We wish we could never let you go. Goodbye President. Your political community."

VIKTOR ORBAN, HUNGARIAN PRIME MINISTER

"Gone is the great fighter"

ANTONIO TAJANI, ITALY'S DEPUTY PM AND FOREIGN MINISTER, LONG-TIME BERLUSCONI ALLY

"An immense sorrow. Simply thank you President, thank you Silvio."

AC MILAN, WHICH BERLUSCONI OWNED 1986-2017

"The Club extends its condolences to the family of the unforgettable President of the Rossoneri. Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies...Thank you, Mr. President. Always with us."

MATTEO SALVINI, ITALY'S DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND TRANSPORT MINISTER

"Today a GREAT ITALIAN bids farewell to us. One of the greatest ever, in all fields, from all points of view, without equals. But above all, today I lose a great friend. I am devastated and I rarely cry, today is one of those days."

ROBERTA METSOLA, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT

"Father, entrepreneur, MEP, Prime Minister, senator. He has left his mark and will not be forgotten. Thank you Silvio."

PAOLO GENTILONI, EU ECONOMY COMMISSIONER AND FORMER ITALIAN PREMIER

"With Silvio #Berlusconi passes away a leader who has left a deep mark on Italy in recent decades. For everyone, today is a moment of condolence, of closeness to his family and to the #ForzaItalia community."

EUROPEAN PEOPLE'S PARTY, OF WHICH BERLUSCONI'S FORZA ITALIA IS A MEMBER

"Today, we mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi. He was the founder and leader of Forza Italia, the longest-serving Italian Prime Minister in the post-war era & a leading force in our political family. Our sympathy & condolences to his family & loved ones."

ELLY SCHLEIN, LEADER OF RIVAL CENTRE-LEFT DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"With the death of Silvio Berlusconi an era comes to an end. Everything has divided us and divides us from his political vision, but the respect that is humanly due to one who was a protagonist in the history of our country remains. The deepest condolences on behalf of the Democratic Party."

ADRIANO GALLIANI, FORMER AC MILAN CEO AND CURRENT AC MONZA CEO

"Distraught, speechless, with immense grief I mourn my friend, the master of everything, the person who changed my life for over 43 years. Rest in peace dear President."

