Reactions as Elon Musk reaches deal to buy Twitter for $44 bn
People express their views as Elon Musk, the world's richest man, agrees a deal to buy the social media platform Twitter.
As Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced calls to resign over a crippling economic crisis, Facebook posts shared a photo of a message telling the leader to "go home" that they claim was beamed into the sky over the capital Colombo. However, the image was doctored from a photo of an art installation that was unveiled in Australia in 2005."Look up at the sky in Galle Face now. Gota, you messed with the wrong generation," reads a Sinhala-language Facebook post shared on April 18.Gota is a n
What happened in the weeks before the Department of Justice launched an investigation into conditions at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman?
The Royals will wear their City Connect uniforms for the April 30 game against the Yankees. Take a look at these special jerseys and caps.
Former President Donald Trump was held in civil contempt of court on Monday by a New York judge, part of a long-running legal dispute with New York AG Letitia James.
Gigi Hadid was joined by many of her friends and family on Saturday as she celebrated her 27th birthday at the Zero Bond club in New York City
HBO's new horror-comedy series is as unsettling as it is resonant, especially to those who are decidedly childless among their increasingly fertile friends.
“His finger tips and his impact was pretty much on every student that we had at the school this year,” a district official said.
The U.S. commander responsible for North America says he’s open for new ways to defend against cruise missile attacks on the homeland, including electronic warfare and other non-kinetic means.
Residents fear all of that could be taken away by outsiders and replaced with asphalt.
Britain’s first openly transgender MP has spoken about transitioning for the first time, warning that the debate around trans issues had become “toxic”.
US President Joe Biden congratulates the members of the 2020-2021 Stanley Cup champion, Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team, during a ceremony honoring the team on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
The shows, which will feature the band’s classic songs performed by tribute act, 50cc, take place at Stockport’s Garrick Theatre this June.
Freeman signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March after playing 12 seasons for the Atlanta Braves
Twitter users dunk on the "Hercules" star after he tried to troll CNN over the demise of its streaming service.
The Rolling Stones' frontman's picks might surprise you.
It's the perfect piece if you can't get your hands on Patek Philippe’s hyper-limited edition.
For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n
Residents heard "snoring-like noises" throughout the winter before a mother bear and her cubs woke up, according to nonprofit the BEAR League.
The 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy needed to be rescued by helicopter, fire officials said.
When Mark Zuckerberg purchased his home, he took out a mortgage loan with a 1.75% interest rate. Although the typical borrower can't get a 1% rate, they do have the option to take out the same type of loan that the Facebook founder qualified for. Unfortunately, while it may have made sense for Zuckerberg to opt to borrow using this particular mortgage type, most people should steer clear.