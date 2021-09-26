Reactions to exit polls in German national election

BERLIN (Reuters) - Senior politicians from Germany's parties reacted on Sunday to exit polls showing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats running neck-and-neck in a national election.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz:

"The voters of this country have decided that the SPD should rise upwards, and that is a big success. This is going to be a long election evening, that is certain. But it is also certain that many put their cross by the SPD because they want the next Chancellor of Germany to be called Olaf Scholz.

"Lets wait for the final result, and then we'll get to work."

Conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet:

"It was clear to us that without incumbent's bonus it would be a more open, a tighter and a tougher election campaign. This is a neck and neck race.

"We will do everything to form a conservative-led government, because Germany needs a future-oriented coalition that modernizes our country."

SPD minister Hubertus Heil:

"This is a spectacular success. This demonstrates citizens' faith in Olaf Scholz... The SPD is back, we are in our place again."

Greens chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock:

"We wanted more. We didn't manage that, partly because of mistakes at the start of the campaign - mistakes I made."

Paul Ziemiak, Christian Democrat General Secretary:

"That hurts... It's clear: the losses are raw, they are bitter. But we have a credo in the CDU - first the country, then the party. According to the numbers we have now there is a possibility for a future-oriented coalition of CDU/CSU, FDP and Green that stands for stability, security and climate protection."

Julian Reichelt, Editor of Bild, Germany's top-selling newspaper:

"(Chancellor candidate) Armin Laschet is standing there with a result that is a historic catastrophe for the CDU."

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

