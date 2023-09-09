Reactions from foreign governments to earthquake in Morocco

(Reuters) - Following are reactions from foreign governments to the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains late on Friday, killing hundreds and destroying buildings in the deadliest tremor to hit the country in decades.

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI, INAUGURATING A G20 SUMMIT IN NEW DELHI

"We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance."

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN IN A MESSAGE TO MOROCCO'S KING MOHAMMED VI

"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake in the central regions of your country. Russia shares the worry and sorrow of the friendly people of Morocco. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who have suffered as a result of this natural disaster."

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this difficult day," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In a separate statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Ankara was ready to provide all kinds of support "to heal the wounds of the earthquake in Morocco".

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK

"Awful images are reaching us from Morocco. Together with the people of Morocco, we mourn the victims of the terrible earthquake. Our thoughts are with them and all those who are searching for those buried in these hours and fighting for the lives of the many injured."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON

"We are all shocked after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help first aid responses."

FRENCH FOREIGN MINISTER CATHERINE COLONNA

"Solidarity with Morocco and our friends, the Moroccan people after the night's terrible quake. Compassionate thoughts for the victims and their families and admiration for the work of rescue crews who relentlessly help the injured."

The Foreign Ministry later said in a statement: Our embassy in Morocco and the crisis center of the Ministry in Paris have opened crisis centers to respond to demands for information or help from our compatriots.

France stands in full support of authorities and people in Morocco during this ordeal and is ready to provide immediately its help for the rescue and assistance to the populations affected by this tragedy."

SPAIN'S ACTING PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

"All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake ... Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families."

TAIWAN

Taiwan’s fire department says it has put a team of 120 rescuers on standby to go to Morocco who can go the moment they get instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of Morocco, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER ULF KRISTERSSON

"Devastating earthquake in Morocco last night. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones."

(Compiled by Tomasz Janowski with contributions from Reuters bureaus; Editing by Frances Kerry)