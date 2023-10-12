Reactions mixed to Morgan State’s plan to build security barrier after campus shooting

Seven months after Morgan State University celebrated tearing down a wall that separated the school from the neighboring community, university officials are debating whether to put another one up.

Known as the “spite wall,” the 1940s-era barrier blocked the historically Black university from its white neighbors. The school has a legacy of fighting for its place in Northeast Baltimore and, in recent years, for forging strong ties with nearby communities, such as the Northwood, Lauraville and Clifton Park neighborhoods.

But one week after a shooting on campus injured five people during homecoming week, including four students, Morgan State President David Wilson proposed building a $6.4 million “security barrier” called the “Morgan Wall” that would encircle 90% of the campus.

He announced that plan and pledged other infrastructure and policy changes Tuesday night during a town hall with students and faculty. During the meeting students criticized the alert system and security infrastructure at the public university, which has its own police force.

A day after announcing the plan, school officials sent a statement Wednesday evening describing the security wall as a “decorative barrier and fencing.” About 60% of the campus is already enclosed in fencing, and creating a campus barrier has been in the works for a decade, the statement said. University officials hope to add 8,000 feet of fencing to limit the entrances to campus. The university also is aggressively recruiting additional officers for the campus police force.

The idea of building a barrier stirred mixed emotions among students, alumni and others.

More than 200 students attended the three-hour the town hall, and described mass confusion in the aftermath of the shooting. Some said they learned there was a shooting from an email sent an hour after the active shooter situation was reported. Other students said blue light emergency call boxes are not always functional.

“If you put up walls, who is going to actually watch the walls?” said Joshua Hamlett, a senior computer science major, after the town hall. “If you’re not actively enforcing these ingress and egress points, then there really won’t be any change. You’ll just be confining the area where there might be a problem.”

The shooting marks the third consecutive year gun violence has marred homecoming week, a traditionally joyful reunion for alumni, staff, and students. In an unprecedented move, the remaining homecoming events were canceled or postponed.

“That’s a good idea to keep it safer,” said Kwame Lloyd, a freshman studying theater arts, of the proposed wall on Wednesday.

He hadn’t heard about the proposed security measures discussed at the town hall but noted the campus has felt deserted since last week’s shooting.

“I feel like it was bad that it was an open campus like that,” he said.

Baltimore Police have released video footage and screen grabs of two suspects in the Oct. 3 shooting. The five victims, who police believe were not the intended targets, were shot near Thurgood Marshall Hall, one of Morgan State’s six on-campus residential facilities that has a first-floor dining hall.

Police are offering a $9,000 reward for information about the shootings. All victims have been released from the hospital.

Wilson said the campus will see significant security upgrades in response to the gun violence. He plans to ask the Maryland state legislature and congressional delegation for $22.2 million to spend on security upgrades, including $6.4 million for a wall, $4 million for electronic locks and $3 million for cameras.

The plan would add approximately 1 1/2 miles of barriers around campus. Community members still will be allowed to visit campus, the university said in a statement. The university also is exploring metal detectors and artificial intelligence to detect guns.

It’s not the first time the school has explored boosting its security measures.

After two Morgan students died in separate stabbings near campus in 2016, university officials looked into tightening security, seeking to balance student safety with maintaining the institution’s relationships with surrounding neighborhoods.

“We want to be careful that we are not sending the message to our community that we want to put up a barrier to the public,” Wilson told The Baltimore Sun in 2016. “How do you do that? I don’t know if there is a model out there, but we’re going to look.”

Wilson repeated that intention Tuesday.

“We are doing this, let me be clear,” he said, “not to keep out our neighbors and our community, writ large, we are doing it to keep out the bad actors.”

Violence also marred the previous two Morgan State homecomings. Last year, a 20-year-old man was shot on the campus at an “unsanctioned homecoming after party,” police said. An 18-year-old student was shot in 2021 after the homecoming football game ended. A fellow student was charged.

Yet some said that putting a “Morgan Wall” around the campus, which spans more than 185 acres, can send a negative message to community members on the other side.

“I hope there are other options we can consider before we close that campus completely off with walls,” said Randy Rowell, president of the Annapolis and Anne Arundel chapter of the Morgan State University Alumni Association, and a retired interim chair of the school’s Department of Behavioral Health Sciences.

“Increasingly that’s become an option, whether it’s immigrants, whether it’s the Berlin Wall, it’s always a wall to keep people out of something,” Rowell said. “This is something that requires not just academic input but we need to hear from the community.”

Four days after the Morgan State shooting, two 19-year-old men were injured Saturday night in a shooting at Bowie State University, a historically Black institution in Prince George’s County, after its homecoming football game. Neither victim was a Bowie State student.

David Thompson, a Bowie State spokesperson, said Wednesday that school officials will allow students, staff and faculty time to recover and listen to their input before making any decisions on security changes.

He said measures such as facial recognition, cameras and the use of drones are being considered, but closing the campus is not currently on the table.

“We’re open to the public, so we want our students for sure to feel comfortable and at the same time, it’s paramount they feel safe,” Thompson said. “We do want to be a good place for students and the community as well to come.”

Coppin State University, a public historically Black institution in West Baltimore, also has no plans to close off community access to its campus, according to university spokesperson Robyne McCullough.

The University System of Maryland spokesperson Mike Lurie said all of the system’s institutions — which include Coppin but not Morgan — “remain open and accessible to the public, subject to local security protocols and concerns.”

Other Morgan State University alumni offered support for Wilson’s plan for using a wall or fence as a safety measure.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, an alumnus and former faculty member, said he’s confident Wilson and his team will “maintain an important connection” with the community and neighbors.

Shannon Sneed, a former Baltimore City Council member who is considering a run for council president, noted that other urban historically Black colleges and universities are gated or have limited access, such as Spellman College in Atlanta and Alabama State University in Montgomery.

“As parents our gut reaction is to shield our children from all harm,” Sneed said. “So sometimes we got to think creatively about ways to keep our community safe and sometimes that means taking measures that we would not usually take.”

“At the end of the day, student safety has to be the first concern.”

