Reactions pour in following Trump indictment
Mixed reactions are beginning to pour in following the indictment of former President Donald Trump. (March 31)
Does President Joe Biden have any reaction to the indictment of former President Donald Trump? Is he concerned about possible protests or that the unprecedented indictment could further divide the nation? What does the indictment mean for the rule of law in the United States?
The comments from an angered Jesse Watters come a week out from the former president speaking of "potential death and destruction"
Fox News host Jesse Watters warned that many Americans are going to be extremely angered by news of former President Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury on Thursday. “I’m starting to feel it right now. I’m mad about it, I don’t like. The country’s not going to stand for it,” Watters said on…
The news of Donald Trump’s indictment has come as a shock to many — including someone in the studio at Fox News. A surprise alert came during the telecast of Fox News Live on Thursday: “We have just gotten word,” said anchor Sandra Smith. “Former president Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury […]
The Washington Monthly Contributing Editor Margaret Carlson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Donald Trump’s indictment, raising the debt limit, and the outlook for Donald Trump’s run for re-election.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Nick Akerman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Donald Trump’s indictment and how it will fair out among voters, the Republic party, and the economy.
After years of providing in-person PCR testing and coverage to millions, Los Angeles County is set to lift the COVID-19 emergency declaration in place. Jasmine Viel reports.
Orange County leaders and the county’s Citizens Task Force met to talk about how to best keep the area safe amid recent gun violence in the community.
The Biden administration has remained silent in the wake of former President Donald Trump's indictment, but pressure to respond will be expected over the coming days and weeks. (March 30)
The producer, bassist and immensely prolific songwriter was responsible for some of the blues’ – and popular music’s – most enduring hits
The bodies of two more migrants who died trying to cross from Canada into the United States, were found Friday, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children, police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said. The bodies of six people, described as members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent, were found Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-U.S. border. Akwesasne Mohawk Police Chief Shawn Dulude said authorities were still looking for a man, identified as Casey Oakes, 30, who was last seen Wednesday operating a boat that was found next to the bodies.
Rep. Gregory Meeks (D) New York reacts to the indictment of former President Donald Trump and the potential protests and violence that may occur in New York as Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday April 4th. Representative Meeks speaks with Annmarie Hordern and Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."
A major JAMA meta-analysis finds that moderate drinkers are not at lower risk of premature death than those who abstain from alcohol.
Exonerated Central Park Five member and Harlem City Council candidate Yusef Salaam held a media briefing Friday to discuss the indictment of former President Donald Trump. (March 31)
3 #Bills looking at expanded roles in 2023:
The ball was headed toward deep right field, so Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe took a step that way. Renfroe actually regularly works on making trick catches during batting practice. Playing his first game with the Angels, Renfroe could only grin ear to ear after robbing Peterson with a defensive gem to start the bottom of the fifth inning in Los Angeles' 2-1 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night.
The horse is symbolic of the American West, but when and how domesticated horses first reached the region has long been a matter of historical debate. A new analysis of horse bones gathered from museums across the Great Plains and northern Rockies has revealed that horses were present in the grasslands by the early 1600s, earlier than many written histories suggest. The timing is significant because it matches up with the oral histories of multiple Indigenous groups that recount their peoples had horses of Spanish descent before Europeans physically arrived in their homelands, perhaps through trading networks.
The former Real Housewives of New York star said she’s spent thousands on different concealers and this NYX option is her “winner.”
Texas will be the favorite in the 400-meter relay, and not just because of its performance Friday. The Longhorns won the NCAA title in 2022.
The trustees who oversee the Social Security and Medicare trust funds have released new projections outlining the financial health of those programs and how long they are expected to cover payments to recipients.