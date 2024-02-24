Reactions to state senator calling LGBTQ+ 'filth': 'Words have power, and consequences'

Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods is receiving strong backlash after he was quoted calling the LGBTQ+ community "filth" during an event in Tahlequah on Friday.

"I represent a constituency that doesn't want that filth in Oklahoma," Woods, R-Westville, was quoted by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Woods comments came during a legislative forum sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woods and other lawmakers at the forum were asked questions by a woman in the audience, according to the Daily Press. The woman's questions related to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' "bullying" of school districts and "...why does the Legislature have such an obsession with the LGBTQ citizens of Oklahoma."

According to the Daily Press, the woman also referenced the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, who recently died a day after being involved in a fight that broke out in the Owasso High School bathroom.

Nex, a sophomore at Owasso High School, used they/them and he/him pronouns and identified as gender expansive, an umbrella term that describes people whose gender identity expands beyond traditional gender norms, according to the National Institutes of Health.

According to the Daily Press, after two other lawmakers responded to the woman's questions, Woods said his "heart goes out" regarding the teen's death.

“We are a Republican state – supermajority – in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn’t want that filth in Oklahoma,” Woods then said according to the Daily Press.

Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville
Not all on social media took umbrage with Woods' words.

