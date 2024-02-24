Reactions to state senator calling LGBTQ+ 'filth': 'Words have power, and consequences'

Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods is receiving strong backlash after he was quoted calling the LGBTQ+ community "filth" during an event in Tahlequah on Friday.

"I represent a constituency that doesn't want that filth in Oklahoma," Woods, R-Westville, was quoted by the Tahlequah Daily Press. Woods comments came during a legislative forum sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.

Woods and other lawmakers at the forum were asked questions by a woman in the audience, according to the Daily Press. The woman's questions related to State Superintendent Ryan Walters' "bullying" of school districts and "...why does the Legislature have such an obsession with the LGBTQ citizens of Oklahoma."

According to the Daily Press, the woman also referenced the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, who recently died a day after being involved in a fight that broke out in the Owasso High School bathroom.

More: Owasso police release bodycam footage of Nex Benedict interview: ‘I got jumped’

Nex, a sophomore at Owasso High School, used they/them and he/him pronouns and identified as gender expansive, an umbrella term that describes people whose gender identity expands beyond traditional gender norms, according to the National Institutes of Health.

According to the Daily Press, after two other lawmakers responded to the woman's questions, Woods said his "heart goes out" regarding the teen's death.

“We are a Republican state – supermajority – in the House and Senate. I represent a constituency that doesn’t want that filth in Oklahoma,” Woods then said according to the Daily Press.

Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville

Here is a look at how those on social media reacted to Woods' comments:

Freedom Oklahoma: 'Words have power, and consequences'

Responses against Tom Woods calling LGBTQ+ community 'filth' on X

The other senators on the panel offered ZERO pushback when Senator Tom Woods was spewing his hateful bigotry.



Oklahoma: #48 in education

#1 in Hate — Newell Baldelli (@NewellBaldelli) February 24, 2024

Dear Oklahoma - you have LGBTQ+ kids in your state whether you like it or not. This rhetoric is harming them. Protect ALL children. https://t.co/GyCNPuk8RJ — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) February 24, 2024

This is a response to Nex Benedict's death from Oklahoma State Senator Tom Woods. How anyone in a position of "leadership" could make that kind of comment is simply astonishing and frankly completely unacceptable. WE HAVE TO STOP VOTING FOR THESE PEOPLE https://t.co/g1hVbNWRAO — Barbara Murphy 🇺🇸☘️🐝🐳 (@irishgal53) February 24, 2024

As a queer Okie who grew up in a very conservative, rural town, this week has been very, very difficult to get through. I’ve found myself bursting into tears at random moments all week.



If that’s what it’s like for a 30-something year old, imagine what it’s like for queer kids. https://t.co/yw2NK8Xuba — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) February 24, 2024

Support for Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods on X

Not all on social media took umbrage with Woods' words.

He’s right. 👏 — The Man With No Name (@outlaw__55) February 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sen. Tom Woods: Social media reacts to LGBTQ+ 'filth' comment