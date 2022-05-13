Read the 5-Day Report on man fatally shot by Raleigh police officers outside station

Officials released a report from the Raleigh Police Department on Friday about the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man outside a police station in Southeast Raleigh last week.

The report describes what happened on the afternoon of May 7, when officers observed the man trying to set cars on fire outside the department’s Southeast District station.

Police have said the man threw Molotov cocktails in their direction, including one that came within close proximity of an officer, which prompted four officers to shoot at the man. The man was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Read the report below.

RPD 5 Day Report by Mark Schultz on Scribd