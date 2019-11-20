Read Adam Schiff’s opening statement before Gordon Sondland's testimony in impeachment inquiry hearing

WASHINGTON – House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., used his opening remarks to lay out the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, setting the stage for Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, appearing before the committee Wednesday.

Read Schiff's prepared opening remarks in full below:

"This morning we will hear from Gordon Sondland, the American Ambassador to the European Union.

We are here today, as part of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry, because President Trump sought to condition military aid to Ukraine and an Oval Office meeting with the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in exchange for politically-motivated investigations Trump believed would help his reelection campaign.

The first investigation was of a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine –and not Russia – was responsible for interfering in our 2016 election. The second investigation Trump demanded was into the political rival he apparently feared most, Joe Biden.

Trump sought to weaken Biden, and to refute the fact that his own election campaign in 2016 had been helped by a Russian hacking and dumping operation and Russian social media campaign directed by Vladimir Putin to help Trump.

Trump’s scheme undermined military and diplomatic support for a key ally and undercut U.S. anticorruption efforts in Ukraine. Trump put his personal and political interests above those of the United States. As Ambassador Sondland would later tell career Foreign Service Officer David Holmes immediately after speaking to the President, Trump “did not give a [expletive]” about Ukraine. He cares about “big stuff” that benefits him, like the “Biden investigations” that Rudy Giuliani was pushing.

How to stay updated on USA TODAY's impeachment coverage

Ambassador Sondland was a skilled dealmaker, but, in trying to satisfy a directive from the President, found himself increasingly embroiled in an effort to press the new Ukrainian President that deviated sharply from the norm, in terms of both policy and process.

In February, Ambassador Sondland traveled to Ukraine on his first official trip to that country. While in Kyiv, he met with then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and found her to be “an excellent diplomat with a deep command of Ukrainian internal dynamics.”

On April 21, Zelensky was elected President of Ukraine and spoke to President Trump who congratulated him said that he would “look into” attending Zelinsky’s inauguration, but pledged to send someone at a “very, very high level.”

Between the time of that call and the inaugural on May 20, Trump’s attitude towards Ukraine hardened. On May 13, the President ordered Vice-President Mike Pence not to attend Zelensky’s inauguration, opting instead to dispatch the self-dubbed “Three Amigos” – Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Ambassador Sondland, and Ambassador Kurt Volker, the Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations. After returning from the inauguration, members of the U.S. delegation briefed President Trump on their encouraging first interactions with the new Ukrainian administration. They urged the President to meet with Zelensky, but the President’s reaction was decidedly hostile. The President’s order was clear, however: — “talk with Rudy.”

During this meeting Ambassador Sondland first became aware of what Giuliani — and the President — were really interested in. “This whole thing was sort of a continuum” he testified at his deposition, “starting at the May 23rd meeting, ending up at the end of the line when the transcript of the call came out.” It was a continuum he would explain, that became more insidious over time.

The Three Amigos were disappointed with Trump’s directive to engage Giuliani, but vowed to press ahead. Ambassador Sondland testified: “We could abandon the goal of a White House meeting for President Zelensky” which the group deemed “crucial” for U.S.-Ukrainian relations, “or we could do as President Trump directed and talk to Mr. Giuliani to address the President’s concerns. We chose the latter path.”

In the coming weeks, Ambassador Sondland got more clearly involved in Ukraine policymaking, starting with the June 4, U.S. Mission to the E.U. Independence Day event in Brussels (one month early). Secretary Perry, Ulrich Brechbuhl, the State Department Counselor, and Sondland met with President Zelensky – whom Sondland had invited personally -- on the margins of this event.