Read Articles of Impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could become the third official in the state’s history to be impeached.

After months investigating the elected official, a panel of lawmakers on Thursday recommended impeaching Paxton, who has long been under criminal indictment and at the center of a whistle blower lawsuit.

The committee, which includes Fort Worth Republican Charlie Geren, heard hours of testimony on Wednesday from lawyers who detailed years of corruption allegations related to his felony securities fraud indictment, as well as the whistle blower suit where Paxton was accused of retaliating against employees who reported him to the FBI.

The lawsuit was settled for $3.3 million to be funded with taxpayer dollars, which recieved opposition from House Speaker Dade Phelan.

Wednesday’s hearing and the investigation accumulated in Thursday’s unanimous decision to recommend Paxton’s indictment.

The articles were released for review Thursday evening.

Read the articles of impeachment