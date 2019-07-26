Read This Before You Buy Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Amerigo Resources Ltd.'s (TSE:ARG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Amerigo Resources's P/E ratio is 12.84. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.8%.

Check out our latest analysis for Amerigo Resources

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Amerigo Resources:

P/E of 12.84 = $0.57 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.044 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Amerigo Resources's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Amerigo Resources has a lower P/E than the average (15.7) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

TSX:ARG Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 26th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Amerigo Resources shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Amerigo Resources saw earnings per share decrease by 26% last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Amerigo Resources's Balance Sheet

Amerigo Resources has net debt equal to 49% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Bottom Line On Amerigo Resources's P/E Ratio

Amerigo Resources's P/E is 12.8 which is below average (15.1) in the CA market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.