Read This Before You Buy Ashok Leyland Limited (NSE:ASHOKLEY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Ashok Leyland Limited's (NSE:ASHOKLEY), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Ashok Leyland has a price to earnings ratio of 9.03, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹9.03 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate Ashok Leyland's P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ashok Leyland:

P/E of 9.03 = ₹57.9 ÷ ₹6.41 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Ashok Leyland Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Ashok Leyland has a lower P/E than the average (11.8) in the machinery industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Ashok Leyland will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ashok Leyland, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Ashok Leyland increased earnings per share by 2.1% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 39% annually, over the last three years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Ashok Leyland's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Ashok Leyland's net debt is 92% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Ashok Leyland's P/E Ratio

Ashok Leyland has a P/E of 9. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 12.9. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'