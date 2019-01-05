Read This Before You Buy Aubay Société Anonyme (EPA:AUB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Aubay Société Anonyme’s (EPA:AUB) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Aubay Société Anonyme has a P/E ratio of 14.24, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 7.0%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Aubay Société Anonyme:

P/E of 14.24 = €27 ÷ €1.9 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that Aubay Société Anonyme grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 23% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Aubay Société Anonyme’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Aubay Société Anonyme has a lower P/E than the average (16.1) P/E for companies in the it industry.

Aubay Société Anonyme’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Aubay Société Anonyme’s Balance Sheet

Aubay Société Anonyme’s net debt is 3.2% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Aubay Société Anonyme’s P/E Ratio

Aubay Société Anonyme trades on a P/E ratio of 14.2, which is fairly close to the FR market average of 14.1. When you consider the impressive EPS growth last year (along with some debt), it seems the market has questions about whether rapid EPS growth will be sustained. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio. You can taker closer look at the fundamentals, here.