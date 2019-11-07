Read This Before You Buy Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Auto Trader Group plc's (LON:AUTO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Auto Trader Group has a P/E ratio of 26.14. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying £26.14 for every £1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Auto Trader Group:

P/E of 26.14 = £5.49 ÷ £0.21 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Auto Trader Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that Auto Trader Group has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the interactive media and services industry average (27.8).

That indicates that the market expects Auto Trader Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Auto Trader Group grew EPS by 18% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 18% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Auto Trader Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Auto Trader Group has net debt worth just 6.0% of its market capitalization. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Auto Trader Group's P/E Ratio

Auto Trader Group has a P/E of 26.1. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.0. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth very solid. So on this analysis it seems reasonable that its P/E ratio is above average.