Read This Before You Buy Beijing North Star Company Limited (HKG:588) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Beijing North Star Company Limited's (HKG:588), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Beijing North Star's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 5.70. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$5.70 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Beijing North Star

How Do I Calculate Beijing North Star's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Beijing North Star:

P/E of 5.70 = HK$2.23 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ HK$0.39 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does Beijing North Star Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Beijing North Star has a lower P/E than the average (6.5) in the real estate industry classification.

SEHK:588 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 11th 2019 More

Beijing North Star's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Beijing North Star saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 19% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Beijing North Star's P/E?

Beijing North Star's net debt is considerable, at 194% of its market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On Beijing North Star's P/E Ratio

Beijing North Star trades on a P/E ratio of 5.7, which is below the HK market average of 10.5. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.