Read This Before You Buy Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited (HKG:1008) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Brilliant Circle Holdings International Limited's (HKG:1008), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Brilliant Circle Holdings International has a P/E ratio of 10.15, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$10.15 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Brilliant Circle Holdings International:

P/E of 10.15 = HK$0.73 ÷ HK$0.07 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Brilliant Circle Holdings International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Brilliant Circle Holdings International has a lower P/E than the average (13.1) P/E for companies in the commercial services industry.

SEHK:1008 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Brilliant Circle Holdings International shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Brilliant Circle Holdings International, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Brilliant Circle Holdings International saw earnings per share decrease by 35% last year. And EPS is down 24% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E?

Brilliant Circle Holdings International has net debt worth 18% of its market capitalization. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Bottom Line On Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E Ratio

Brilliant Circle Holdings International's P/E is 10.2 which is about average (10.3) in the HK market. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.