Read This Before You Buy Cairo Communication S.p.A. (BIT:CAI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Cairo Communication S.p.A.’s (BIT:CAI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Cairo Communication has a P/E ratio of 7.76, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 13%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cairo Communication:

P/E of 7.76 = €3.55 ÷ €0.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Cairo Communication grew EPS by a whopping 99% in the last year. But earnings per share are down 16% per year over the last five years.

How Does Cairo Communication’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Cairo Communication has a lower P/E than the average (17) P/E for companies in the media industry.

This suggests that market participants think Cairo Communication will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cairo Communication, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Cairo Communication’s P/E?

Cairo Communication’s net debt is 45% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Bottom Line On Cairo Communication’s P/E Ratio

Cairo Communication has a P/E of 7.8. That’s below the average in the IT market, which is 14.8. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.