Read This Before You Buy Canaf Investments Inc. (CVE:CAF) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Canaf Investments Inc.'s (CVE:CAF) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Canaf Investments's P/E ratio is 6.04. That means that at current prices, buyers pay CA$6.04 for every CA$1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Canaf Investments

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Canaf Investments:

P/E of 6.04 = $0.042 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.0069 (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CA$1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Canaf Investments's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Canaf Investments has a lower P/E than the average (16.5) in the metals and mining industry classification.

TSXV:CAF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 7th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Canaf Investments will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Canaf Investments, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Canaf Investments shrunk earnings per share by 42% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 15% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Canaf Investments's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of US$962k, Canaf Investments has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 49% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Canaf Investments's P/E Ratio

Canaf Investments has a P/E of 6. That's below the average in the CA market, which is 14.3. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.