Read This Before You Buy Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Cash Converters International Limited’s (ASX:CCV) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Cash Converters International’s P/E ratio is 5.27. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 19%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Cash Converters International:

P/E of 5.27 = A$0.24 ÷ A$0.046 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each A$1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Cash Converters International saw earnings per share improve by -8.2% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 3 years is 26%. But earnings per share are down 3.0% per year over the last five years.

How Does Cash Converters International’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Cash Converters International has a lower P/E than the average (11.5) in the specialty retail industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Cash Converters International will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Cash Converters International, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Cash Converters International’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Cash Converters International’s net debt is 12% of its market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Verdict On Cash Converters International’s P/E Ratio

Cash Converters International trades on a P/E ratio of 5.3, which is below the AU market average of 15.6. EPS grew over the last twelve months, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If growth is sustainable over the long term, then the current P/E ratio may be a sign of good value.