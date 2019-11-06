Read This Before You Buy CBo Territoria Société Anonyme (EPA:CBOT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's (EPA:CBOT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's P/E ratio is 10.61. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €10.61 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CBo Territoria Société Anonyme:

P/E of 10.61 = €3.70 ÷ €0.35 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does CBo Territoria Société Anonyme Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see CBo Territoria Société Anonyme has a lower P/E than the average (13.5) in the real estate industry classification.

ENXTPA:CBOT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 6th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think CBo Territoria Société Anonyme will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

CBo Territoria Société Anonyme saw earnings per share decrease by 11% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 13%. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 3.9% annually. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet

CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's net debt is considerable, at 190% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Bottom Line On CBo Territoria Société Anonyme's P/E Ratio

CBo Territoria Société Anonyme trades on a P/E ratio of 10.6, which is below the FR market average of 17.3. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations.