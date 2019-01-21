Read This Before You Buy China Hongqiao Group Limited (HKG:1378) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how China Hongqiao Group Limited’s (HKG:1378) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. China Hongqiao Group has a P/E ratio of 6.5, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying HK$6.5 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate China Hongqiao Group’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Hongqiao Group:

P/E of 6.5 = CN¥4.38 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.67 (Based on the year to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

China Hongqiao Group shrunk earnings per share by 3.4% last year. And EPS is down 6.3% a year, over the last 5 years. So you wouldn’t expect a very high P/E.

How Does China Hongqiao Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (8.4) for companies in the metals and mining industry is higher than China Hongqiao Group’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Hongqiao Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

China Hongqiao Group’s Balance Sheet

China Hongqiao Group has net debt worth a very significant 108% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On China Hongqiao Group’s P/E Ratio

China Hongqiao Group has a P/E of 6.5. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.4. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.