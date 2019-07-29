Read This Before You Buy China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Simply Wall St

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited's (HKG:570), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a P/E ratio of 10.58. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.4%.

Check out our latest analysis for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings

How Do You Calculate China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings:

P/E of 10.58 = CN¥3.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12) in the pharmaceuticals industry classification.

SEHK:570 Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 29th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings grew EPS by 13% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E?

Since China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings holds net cash of CN¥329m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E is 10.6 which is about average (10.6) in the HK market. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. Given analysts are expecting further growth, I am a little surprised the P/E ratio is not higher. That may be worth further research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.

  • 'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump
    USA TODAY

    'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump

    President Donald Trump and many of congressional Republicans treated former special counsel Robert's Mueller's testimony last week before two House committees as a victory but for Democrats like Rep, Jerry Nadler the possibility of impeachment proceedings against the president remain very real. "My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment," Nadler said during an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "He has done many impeachable offenses.

  • Police arrest Scottish rape suspect who may have faked death
    Associated Press

    Police arrest Scottish rape suspect who may have faked death

    A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday. Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.

  • Canadian police zero in on location in hunt for teen murder suspects
    AFP

    Canadian police zero in on location in hunt for teen murder suspects

    Canadian police announced Sunday they had zeroed in on a small community in Manitoba in their hunt for two fugitive teens suspected in three murders. The suspects, identified as Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run for more than a week. Authorities say they believe the two are behind the killings of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, as well as of Leonard Dyck, a 64-year-old Canadian.

  • Airline asks two strangers to share hotel room with one bed after missing flight
    The Independent

    Airline asks two strangers to share hotel room with one bed after missing flight

    Elizabeth Coffi Tabu, 71, had been due to return to Paris on 19 July after spending a month with her family in Canada. Speaking to CNN, Coffi Tabu's daughter Jerryne Mahele Nyota said: “My mother told the Air Canada agent, 'I don't know this man. After several hours Ms Mahele Nyota was able to arrange for another hotel room for her mother, who received two $10 (£8) food vouchers for her flight and a seat with additional leg room from the airline after explaining her ordeal.

  • Coast Guard Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Cocaine In The Pacific Ocean
    The National Interest

    Coast Guard Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Cocaine In The Pacific Ocean

    The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $350 million from several drug busts throughout the Pacific Ocean, which it unloaded in San Diego Friday. “This was 26,000 of cocaine that will not make it to the main streets of the U.S.A., and it also gives us the opportunity to make sure that we can continue to combat transnational criminal organizations that transport this cocaine deep in the Pacific every single day,” said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander, in a statement. In one of the busts, the Coast Guard released footage which shows suspected smugglers throwing bags of cocaine overboard as their boat raced through the ocean July 18.

  • Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials flooding the park goes viral
    FOX News Videos

    Disney World guest's angry rant about 'childless' millennials flooding the park goes viral

    The anonymous mom says people without children should be banned from the parks.

  • Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies
    AFP

    Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies

    Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accused American pharmaceutical companies Sunday of letting diabetic patients die out of "greed," after he accompanied a group of Americans to Canada to buy insulin. Sanders joined the group, which took a bus from the US city of Detroit to Windsor, Ontario to restock on insulin, which costs 10 times more in the United States than in its northern neighbor. "How come the same exact medicine, in this case insulin, is sold here in Canada for one-tenth of the price it is sold in the United States?" Sanders demanded after visiting a Windsor pharmacy.

  • Every Mid-Engined Sports Car—Including a Few You Might Afford!
    Car and Driver

    Every Mid-Engined Sports Car—Including a Few You Might Afford!

    Not every car with its engine in its middle is a pricey, powerful exotic—but most are. From Car and Driver

  • Polish rights campaigners gather in Warsaw to condemn homophobic violence
    Reuters

    Polish rights campaigners gather in Warsaw to condemn homophobic violence

    Over 1,000 people gathered in Warsaw on Saturday in support of LGBT rights a week after the first pride march in the city of Bialystok was marred by violence. Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has made LGBT rights a campaign issue ahead of parliamentary elections expected in October, with many politicians arguing pride marches promote unnecessary public displays of sexuality. "The tension is growing and is tied to the politics of the ruling party, which are hateful and intolerant," said Marta Zawadzka, a 17-year-old student who attended the gathering.

  • Donald Trump 'richly deserves' to be impeached, says top Democrat on House committee
    The Telegraph

    Donald Trump 'richly deserves' to be impeached, says top Democrat on House committee

    Donald Trump "richly deserves" to be impeached, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee which can unilaterally launch proceedings to remove the president from office has said. Rep. Jerrold Nadler has previously said that Mr Trump was guilty of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors" - the benchmark for impeachment - but these were his strongest comments yet. "My personal opinion is that [Trump] richly deserves impeachment," Rep. Nadler told CNN's 'State of the Union'.

  • FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died
    Associated Press

    FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died

    MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) â€” The Medford Police Department and the FBI are searching for a 2-year-old boy whose parents were involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana. Officers are trying to find Aiden Salcido, the son of Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, the FBI said in a news release Friday night. Officers found Janiak dead with a gunshot wound to her head, and Salcido dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the FBI said in a news release.

  • US man allegedly wanted to kill American soldiers, arrested while trying to join Taliban
    USA TODAY

    US man allegedly wanted to kill American soldiers, arrested while trying to join Taliban

    A 33-year-old American man living in New York City's Bronx borough faces terror charges after his arrest at a New York airport while allegedly en route to join the Taliban in Afghanistan to kill U.S. soldiers, according to federal court documents. Delowar Mohammad Hossain, who is originally from Bangladesh and later became a U.S. citizen, was arraigned Friday in federal court in New York City. He was arrested Friday at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he was about to board a flight to Thailand on the first leg of his journey to Afghanistan, prosecutors said.

  • US senator helps pregnant migrant with life-threatening condition apply for asylum at US-Mexico border
    The Independent

    US senator helps pregnant migrant with life-threatening condition apply for asylum at US-Mexico border

    A pregnant Mexican woman suffering complications was told by immigration officers that they couldn't process her family's asylum claim at the US border on Saturday before a US senator intervened to persuade the officers to take the woman to a Texas hospital. While visiting a migrant shelter on Saturday, Ron Wyden grew concerned about a woman who was 38 weeks pregnant and suffering from pre-eclampsia and other complications. The senator and his staff decided to take the woman, her husband and 3-year-old son to a port of entry to make their asylum claim.

  • Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System
    The National Interest

    Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System

    NATO member Turkey is determined to acquire ballistic missile technology, and aims to co-produce the next generation of the S-400, the officials added, citing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said his country will take delivery of the S-400 within days. A Bloomberg report says Turkey has been stockpiling parts for F-16s and other military equipment in anticipation of a U.S. sanction for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defense system.

  • You Might Not Get $125 From Equifax After All
    Time

    You Might Not Get $125 From Equifax After All

    While some of this money is going to fines, about $425 million is going to assist the people affected by the data breach to compensate them for time dedicated to dealing with identity theft and up to $20,000 for expenses incurred because of the breach. Everyone who is affected by this breach will have the option to chose between having your credit monitored, for free, for 10 years, or getting a $125 payment in the form of a check or debit card. If you dig into the details about the program, however, only $31 million of the $700 million settlement will go to consumers who choose to receive a payout.

  • Boko Haram kills 23 mourners after Nigeria funeral
    AFP

    Boko Haram kills 23 mourners after Nigeria funeral

    Boko Haram gunmen on Saturday killed 23 mourners in Borno state in Nigeria's restive northeast after they attended a funeral, local militia and residents said. At around 1030 GMT, the attackers on three motorbikes opened fire on a group of men as they walked back from a funeral in Nganzai district near the state capital Maiduguri, local militia leader Bunu Bukar Mustapha said. "Our men recovered 23 dead bodies from the scene of the attack, which happened this morning," Mustapha told AFP.

  • Sorry, AOC and Bernie Sanders: Scandinavia Is No Socialist Paradise
    The National Interest

    Sorry, AOC and Bernie Sanders: Scandinavia Is No Socialist Paradise

    Liberals like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., frequently hold up Scandinavian countries as successful experiments in “democratic socialism.” A historian and native Swede, however, is speaking out against their failure to observe the clear capitalistic traits of Scandinavian markets. “We were incredibly wealthy, we trusted each other socially, there was a decent life for everybody.

  • Reuters

    UPDATE 1-Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes U.S. trials, warns Iran

    Israel's U.S.-backed Arrow-3 ballistic missile shield has passed a series of live interception tests over Alaska, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the achievement as a warning to Iran. Jointly manufactured by U.S. firm Boeing Co, Arrow-3 is billed as capable of shooting down incoming missiles in space, an altitude that would destroy any non-conventional warheads safely. It passed its first full interception test over the Mediterranean Sea in 2015 and was deployed in Israel in 2017.

  • Europeans stall on mission to protect tankers in Gulf after Raab calls for joint patrols with US
    The Telegraph

    Europeans stall on mission to protect tankers in Gulf after Raab calls for joint patrols with US

    Divisions have emerged over plans for a European naval mission in the Persian Gulf, with Britain suggesting the operation would need US support while France and Germany insist it stay independent of America. In a first sign that the UK may move closer to the US position on Iran under Boris Johnson, the new foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said a European mission was probably not “viable” without American help. I think we do want to see a European-led approach, but that doesn't seem to me to be viable without American support as well,” Mr Raab told The Times.

  • Italy: Teen held in officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
    Associated Press

    Italy: Teen held in officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'

    An American teenager was "illegally blindfolded" before his interrogation as a suspect in a newlywed police officer's slaying in Rome, a Carabinieri commander said Sunday after a photo circulated of the young tourist with his head bowed and handcuffed behind his back. Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, was blindfolded "for a very few minutes, four or five" on Friday just before he was questioned about the fatal stabbing of Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega, Provincial Cmdr. Francesco Gargaro told The Associated Press in a phone interview. Natale-Hjorth and another suspect from California, 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder, remained jailed while Italians lined up outside a church to pay respects to Cerciello Rega, 35, who had returned to duty from his wedding and honeymoon just says before he was killed.

  • US citizen says he lost 26 pounds under 'inhumane' conditions at border facility in Texas
    USA TODAY

    US citizen says he lost 26 pounds under 'inhumane' conditions at border facility in Texas

    An 18-year-old U.S. citizen from Dallas who was held for more than three weeks by U.S. and Customs and Border Protection despite carrying U.S. birth certificate documents says he lost 26 pounds during his detention and was not allowed to shower or brush his teeth while in custody. Francisco Erwin Galicia spoke to The Dallas Morning News and MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" after his release this week. He was freed shortly after The Dallas Morning News first reported his ordeal.

  • Two dogs escape animal shelter and kill 29 cats in Alabama
    The Independent

    Two dogs escape animal shelter and kill 29 cats in Alabama

    Two pitbull dogs broke free from their cages at an Alabama animal shelter and mauled 29 cats to death. Workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter found the dead cats on Thursday morning, local media reported. Shelter director Bill Banks told television outlet WTVY that it appeared the two dogs had forced their way out of their cages and pushed against the fence of the cat area to get inside.

  • A Tale of Two Jeffreys: How the Virgin Islands Welcomed a Rich Sex Offender—and Punished a Poor One
    The Daily Beast

    A Tale of Two Jeffreys: How the Virgin Islands Welcomed a Rich Sex Offender—and Punished a Poor One

    Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida to engaging a minor in prostitution in a 2007 plea deal only a super-rich guy could have swung. He did 18 months locked up, mostly in a private wing of the Palm Beach County jail, where he only stayed at night, returning each morning to “work release. He then proceeded to prove that a registered sex offender with enough money in the Virgin Islands can just continue to come and go from a private island off the coast of St. Thomas, with an ever-changing entourage of girls who appeared to be barely in their teens.

  • Paris Digs in on Digital Tax as Trump Floats Wine Tariffs
    Bloomberg

    Paris Digs in on Digital Tax as Trump Floats Wine Tariffs

    France stuck to its plan to tax big multinational tech companies, defying U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that he might impose tariffs on French wine. It's in all of our interest to move toward a just taxation worldwide for digital companies,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Paris. Wine tariffs and the digital tax are “completely different issues” and shouldn't be lumped together, he told reporters on Saturday.

  • Two people released after ‘mass brawl’ erupted on cruise ship
    Yahoo News Video

    Two people released after ‘mass brawl’ erupted on cruise ship

    A man and a woman arrested over a “mass brawl” that broke out on a British cruise ship have been released.