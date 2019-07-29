Read This Before You Buy China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited's (HKG:570), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a P/E ratio of 10.58. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.4%.

How Do You Calculate China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings:

P/E of 10.58 = CN¥3.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12) in the pharmaceuticals industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings grew EPS by 13% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E?

Since China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings holds net cash of CN¥329m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.