Read This Before You Buy China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited's (HKG:570), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a P/E ratio of 10.58. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.4%.
How Do You Calculate China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio?
The formula for price to earnings is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings:
P/E of 10.58 = CN¥3.16 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.30 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)
Is A High P/E Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.
How Does China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (12) in the pharmaceuticals industry classification.
Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.
It's great to see that China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings grew EPS by 13% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 25% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet
It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).
Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).
Is Debt Impacting China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E?
Since China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings holds net cash of CN¥329m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.
The Bottom Line On China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E Ratio
China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings's P/E is 10.6 which is about average (10.6) in the HK market. The balance sheet is healthy, and recent EPS growth impressive, but the P/E implies some caution from the market. Given analysts are expecting further growth, I am a little surprised the P/E ratio is not higher. That may be worth further research.
When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.
Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.
