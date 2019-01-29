Read This Before You Buy China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited (HKG:6166) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited’s (HKG:6166) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. China VAST Industrial Urban Development has a P/E ratio of 3.33, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 30%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price (in reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for China VAST Industrial Urban Development:

P/E of 3.33 = CN¥2.77 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, CNY ) ÷ CN¥0.83 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, China VAST Industrial Urban Development grew EPS by a whopping 42% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 7.5% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does China VAST Industrial Urban Development’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see China VAST Industrial Urban Development has a lower P/E than the average (5.3) in the real estate industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that China VAST Industrial Urban Development shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does China VAST Industrial Urban Development’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

China VAST Industrial Urban Development has net debt worth 81% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt — all else being equal you’d expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.