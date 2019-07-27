Read This Before You Buy Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Concurrent Technologies Plc's (LON:CNC), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Based on the last twelve months, Concurrent Technologies's P/E ratio is 17.4. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Concurrent Technologies:

P/E of 17.4 = £0.71 ÷ £0.041 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does Concurrent Technologies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Concurrent Technologies has a lower P/E than the average (19.4) in the tech industry classification.

AIM:CNC Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 27th 2019 More

Concurrent Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Concurrent Technologies saw earnings per share improve by -7.7% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 32%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Concurrent Technologies's Balance Sheet

With net cash of UK£7.7m, Concurrent Technologies has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 15% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Concurrent Technologies's P/E Ratio

Concurrent Technologies trades on a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 16.3. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. If this occurs the current P/E might prove to signify undervaluation.