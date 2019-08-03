Read This Before You Buy Dedicare AB (STO:DEDI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Dedicare AB's (STO:DEDI) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Dedicare's P/E ratio is 13.47. That means that at current prices, buyers pay SEK13.47 for every SEK1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Dedicare

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Dedicare:

P/E of 13.47 = SEK46.3 ÷ SEK3.44 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

Does Dedicare Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Dedicare has a lower P/E than the average (16) P/E for companies in the healthcare industry.

OM:DEDI Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 3rd 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Dedicare will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Dedicare saw earnings per share decrease by 28% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 16% per year over the last five years. And EPS is down 2.6% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Dedicare's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Dedicare has net cash of kr32m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Dedicare's P/E Ratio

Dedicare trades on a P/E ratio of 13.5, which is below the SE market average of 16.5. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.' Although we don't have analyst forecasts, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.