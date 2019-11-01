Read This Before You Buy Elecster Oyj (HEL:ELEAV) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Elecster Oyj's (HEL:ELEAV) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Elecster Oyj's P/E ratio is 12.97. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €12.97 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Elecster Oyj:

P/E of 12.97 = €7.60 ÷ €0.59 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Elecster Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.9) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than Elecster Oyj's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Elecster Oyj will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Elecster Oyj maintained roughly steady earnings over the last twelve months. But EPS is up 3.7% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. So it would be surprising to see a high P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Elecster Oyj's P/E?

Elecster Oyj has net debt equal to 37% of its market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Verdict On Elecster Oyj's P/E Ratio

Elecster Oyj's P/E is 13.0 which is below average (19.6) in the FI market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. If you believe growth will continue - or even increase - then the low P/E may signify opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.