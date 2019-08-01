Read This Before You Buy GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to GrafTech International Ltd.'s (NYSE:EAF), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. GrafTech International has a P/E ratio of 4.07, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 25%.

See our latest analysis for GrafTech International

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for GrafTech International:

P/E of 4.07 = $11.45 ÷ $2.81 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does GrafTech International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.5) for companies in the electrical industry is higher than GrafTech International's P/E.

NYSE:EAF Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 1st 2019 More

GrafTech International's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with GrafTech International, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

GrafTech International's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 229% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 428% annually, over the last three years. So we'd absolutely expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does GrafTech International's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

GrafTech International has net debt worth 60% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On GrafTech International's P/E Ratio

GrafTech International trades on a P/E ratio of 4.1, which is below the US market average of 18. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.