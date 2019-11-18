Read This Before You Buy Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (NSE:GIPCL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited's (NSE:GIPCL) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Gujarat Industries Power has a P/E ratio of 3.92. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 25.5%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Gujarat Industries Power:

P/E of 3.92 = ₹66.05 ÷ ₹16.84 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Gujarat Industries Power's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Gujarat Industries Power has a lower P/E than the average (7.2) in the renewable energy industry classification.

Gujarat Industries Power's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Gujarat Industries Power's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 53% last year. Having said that, if we look back three years, EPS growth has averaged a comparatively less impressive 11%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Gujarat Industries Power's Balance Sheet

Net debt is 31% of Gujarat Industries Power's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Gujarat Industries Power's P/E Ratio

Gujarat Industries Power has a P/E of 3.9. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.1. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Because analysts are predicting more growth in the future, one might have expected to see a higher P/E ratio.

