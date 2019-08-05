Read This Before You Buy Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll show how you can use Headlam Group plc's (LON:HEAD) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. What is Headlam Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.03. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 9.1%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Headlam Group:

P/E of 11.03 = £4.41 ÷ £0.40 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each £1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Headlam Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.2) for companies in the retail distributors industry is roughly the same as Headlam Group's P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that Headlam Group shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Headlam Group saw earnings per share improve by -2.2% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Headlam Group's P/E?

The extra options and safety that comes with Headlam Group's UK£37m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Headlam Group's P/E Ratio

Headlam Group has a P/E of 11. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 16.1. Recent earnings growth wasn't bad. Also positive, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow for investment in growth. In contrast, the P/E indicates shareholders doubt that will happen!

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.'