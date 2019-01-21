Read This Before You Buy Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (HKG:160) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited’s (HKG:160) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Hon Kwok Land Investment Company has a price to earnings ratio of 2.46, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 41%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hon Kwok Land Investment Company:

P/E of 2.46 = HK$3.6 ÷ HK$1.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the ‘E’ increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Hon Kwok Land Investment Company shrunk earnings per share by 63% over the last year. But EPS is up 23% over the last 5 years.

How Does Hon Kwok Land Investment Company’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.4) for companies in the real estate industry is higher than Hon Kwok Land Investment Company’s P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Hon Kwok Land Investment Company shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Hon Kwok Land Investment Company’s Balance Sheet

Hon Kwok Land Investment Company has net debt worth 91% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you’d have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Hon Kwok Land Investment Company’s P/E Ratio

Hon Kwok Land Investment Company trades on a P/E ratio of 2.5, which is below the HK market average of 10.4. The P/E reflects market pessimism that probably arises from the lack of recent EPS growth, paired with significant leverage.