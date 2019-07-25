Read This Before You Buy Hunter Douglas N.V. (AMS:HDG) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Hunter Douglas N.V.'s (AMS:HDG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Hunter Douglas's P/E ratio is 8.83. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €8.83 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Hunter Douglas:

P/E of 8.83 = $68.64 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $7.77 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Hunter Douglas Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Hunter Douglas has a lower P/E than the average (13) in the consumer durables industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Hunter Douglas will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Hunter Douglas earnings growth of 25% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 20% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Hunter Douglas's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Hunter Douglas's net debt equates to 36% of its market capitalization. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Hunter Douglas's P/E Ratio

Hunter Douglas trades on a P/E ratio of 8.8, which is below the NL market average of 18.7. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.