Read This Before You Buy India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited (NSE:IMPAL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how India Motor Parts and Accessories Limited's (NSE:IMPAL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. India Motor Parts and Accessories has a P/E ratio of 15.53, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 6.4%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for India Motor Parts and Accessories:

P/E of 15.53 = ₹800 ÷ ₹51.52 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does India Motor Parts and Accessories Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that India Motor Parts and Accessories has a lower P/E than the average (54.6) P/E for companies in the retail distributors industry.

This suggests that market participants think India Motor Parts and Accessories will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, India Motor Parts and Accessories grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.2%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does India Motor Parts and Accessories's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of ₹2.2b, India Motor Parts and Accessories has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 32% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On India Motor Parts and Accessories's P/E Ratio

India Motor Parts and Accessories's P/E is 15.5 which is above average (13.1) in its market. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.