Read This Before You Buy JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) (STO:JLT) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ)'s (STO:JLT) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, JLT Mobile Computers's P/E ratio is 17.70. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 5.6%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for JLT Mobile Computers:

P/E of 17.70 = SEK6.98 ÷ SEK0.39 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does JLT Mobile Computers's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that JLT Mobile Computers has a lower P/E than the average (25.0) P/E for companies in the tech industry.

OM:JLT Price Estimation Relative to Market, January 30th 2020

JLT Mobile Computers's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

JLT Mobile Computers increased earnings per share by a whopping 37% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 12%. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does JLT Mobile Computers's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

JLT Mobile Computers has net cash of kr54m. This is fairly high at 27% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On JLT Mobile Computers's P/E Ratio

JLT Mobile Computers has a P/E of 17.7. That's below the average in the SE market, which is 19.7. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue.