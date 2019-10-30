Read This Before You Buy Kapston Facilities Management Limited (NSE:KAPSTON) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Kapston Facilities Management Limited's (NSE:KAPSTON) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Kapston Facilities Management has a P/E ratio of 9.75. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10.3%.

See our latest analysis for Kapston Facilities Management

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kapston Facilities Management:

P/E of 9.75 = ₹96.00 ÷ ₹9.84 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Kapston Facilities Management Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Kapston Facilities Management has a lower P/E than the average (11.9) in the commercial services industry classification.

NSEI:KAPSTON Price Estimation Relative to Market, October 30th 2019 More

Kapston Facilities Management's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Kapston Facilities Management, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's great to see that Kapston Facilities Management grew EPS by 24% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 36% per year over the last five years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Kapston Facilities Management's P/E?

Kapston Facilities Management has net debt equal to 28% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Kapston Facilities Management's P/E Ratio

Kapston Facilities Management's P/E is 9.8 which is below average (13.2) in the IN market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low.