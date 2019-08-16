Read This Before You Buy Kellton Tech Solutions Limited (NSE:KELLTONTEC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Kellton Tech Solutions Limited's (NSE:KELLTONTEC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Kellton Tech Solutions has a P/E ratio of 2.22, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 45%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Kellton Tech Solutions:

P/E of 2.22 = ₹17.3 ÷ ₹7.79 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each ₹1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.'

How Does Kellton Tech Solutions's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Kellton Tech Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) in the it industry classification.

Kellton Tech Solutions's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Kellton Tech Solutions increased earnings per share by an impressive 18% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 64%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Kellton Tech Solutions's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Kellton Tech Solutions's net debt is 7.4% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Kellton Tech Solutions's P/E Ratio

Kellton Tech Solutions has a P/E of 2.2. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.6. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.